Hot and Mostly Sunny Weekend Ahead for Bulgaria

June 6, 2025, Friday
Saturday will be mostly sunny across the country, with conditions expected to remain calm for the most part. However, in the afternoon hours, cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds are likely to develop over the mountainous regions in southwestern Bulgaria and along the Balkan Range. These may lead to isolated showers and local thunderstorms. Winds will blow lightly to moderately from the east-southeast. Daytime temperatures will range from 30°C to 35°C, with around 30°C expected in Sofia.

Along the Black Sea coast, the weather will also be predominantly sunny. Some areas may see morning fog, but it will clear as the day progresses. A light to moderate wind from the east-southeast will prevail. Maximum temperatures along the coast will be between 24°C and 26°C. The sea water temperature will range from 20°C to 24°C.

In the mountains, sunny skies will dominate through the morning. By midday and into the afternoon, cloud buildup is expected, particularly over western parts of the country. These clouds may bring short rain showers and occasional thunderstorms. Winds will be light to moderate, coming from the east-northeast. Temperatures will reach about 24°C at elevations around 1,200 meters and approximately 16°C at 2,000 meters.

Sunday will bring mostly sunny conditions nationwide. During the second half of the day, cloud development is expected once again, with a minimal chance of localized rain showers. Winds will be light, shifting from the south-southeast. The day will be hot, with maximum temperatures climbing to between 31°C and 36°C.

