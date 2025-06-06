Shelly Group Becomes Bulgaria’s Second Tech Unicorn

Business | June 6, 2025, Friday // 15:31
Bulgaria: Shelly Group Becomes Bulgaria’s Second Tech Unicorn

Bulgaria now proudly counts a second unicorn company - Shelly Group, formerly known as Allterco, has reached a market valuation exceeding billion. Following in the footsteps of Payhawk, the company behind smart home and energy automation products officially crossed the milestone, as confirmed by founder and CEO Dimitar Dimitrov. Traded on both the Sofia and Frankfurt stock exchanges, the firm has emerged as one of the fastest-growing public tech companies of the past decade.

In a statement posted on social media, Dimitrov described the achievement as more than just a financial benchmark. “Reaching a valuation of billion is a significant step in the growth of Shelly Group. It represents the trust in our vision, the hard work of our team, and the real-world impact of our products in homes and businesses globally,” he wrote, emphasizing the strong support received from customers, partners, and the broader community.

The company, launched in 2010 under the name Alterco, began with a small team and a focused mission. Over the years, it expanded rapidly to become a key player in the smart technology space. Dimitrov now leads the company alongside Wolfgang Kirsch, while co-founder Svetlin Todorov is responsible for managing operations in the United States.

Shelly Group made its debut on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange in 2016 under its original name. At the time, shares were priced at 1.45 leva. By June 2025, they had surged to approximately 89 leva - marking a staggering increase of more than 6000%. The company also entered the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in November 2021.

With its headquarters in Bulgaria, Shelly Group operates through seven subsidiaries and maintains offices in several countries, including Slovenia, Germany, Poland, the United States, and China. Its smart devices are now available in more than 100 global markets, cementing its position as a major international player in smart home solutions.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarian, shelly, unicorn

Related Articles:

Bulgarians Convicted of Spying for Russia in the UK Now Investigated for Espionage in Bulgaria

The Bulgarians recently convicted in the United Kingdom for spying on behalf of Russia are now also being investigated in Bulgaria

Politics | June 6, 2025, Friday // 10:30

The Inevitable End of the Bulgarian Lev: Why Resistance to the Euro Is Futile

The Bulgarian Lev was introduced in 1879, originally pegged to the French Franc. From its inception, the Lev has been linked to foreign currencies

Business » Finance | June 5, 2025, Thursday // 09:01

Rising Cyberattacks in Bulgaria: Growing Threats from Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea

The frequency of cyberattacks targeting Bulgarian companies, institutions, and individuals has been rising sharply amid the tense global situation

Politics » Defense | June 4, 2025, Wednesday // 15:13

Elon Musk’s Starlink May Soon Connect Bulgaria’s Remote Villages

Bulgaria is taking a step toward improved digital connectivity in its most remote areas

Society | June 4, 2025, Wednesday // 08:43

New Investigation Links Bulgarian Journalist to Russia’s Elite Assassination and Hacking Squad

Bulgarian investigative journalist Christo Grozev has revealed that a Bulgarian journalist was involved in the operations of Unit 29155 of the Russian military intelligence service, the GRU

Politics | June 1, 2025, Sunday // 11:08

Bulgarian Journalists Face Challenges Covering Gaza Due to Israeli Restrictions

In recent days, major Bulgarian media have published a series of reports based on a journalistic trip to Israel, organized by the Israeli Foreign Ministry in Tel Aviv

Politics | May 29, 2025, Thursday // 16:34
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Business

Greece–Bulgaria Gas Link Now Covers Over 60% of Bulgaria’s Summer Supply

Since its commercial launch at the end of 2022, the Greece–Bulgaria gas interconnector (IGB) has transported more than 34.5 million MWh of natural gas

Business » Energy | June 6, 2025, Friday // 16:36

1999 All Over Again: Why Bulgaria Is Ready for the Euro

Economist Lachezar Bogdanov drew a parallel between Bulgaria's upcoming adoption of the euro and the 1999 denomination of the national currency

Business » Finance | June 6, 2025, Friday // 16:00

Bulgarian Economy Grows 3.1% in Q1 2025, Driven by Construction and Consumer Spending

Bulgaria’s economy posted a 3.1% year-on-year growth in gross domestic product (GDP) for the first quarter of 2025

Business » Finance | June 6, 2025, Friday // 14:50

How Will the Euro Be Introduced in Bulgaria?

The European Commission and the European Central Bank have both confirmed that Bulgaria meets the necessary criteria for eurozone membership

Business » Finance | June 6, 2025, Friday // 12:00

'On January 1st, We Wash Our Eyes and Take a Nice Shower': Financier on Bulgaria’s Eurozone Entry

Bulgaria is joining a select club, and financier Levon Hampartzoumian doesn’t hide his optimism about it

Business » Finance | June 6, 2025, Friday // 09:28

Honey Prices Set to Rise in Bulgaria as Bee Deaths Slash Yambol Region Production

Producers from the Yambol region warn that retail prices for honey and bee products are set to rise by 20 to 30 percent

Business » Industry | June 6, 2025, Friday // 08:16
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria