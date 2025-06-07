Teen in Coma After Suspected Vape Incident in Bulgaria

Society » INCIDENTS | June 6, 2025, Friday // 13:11
Bulgaria: Teen in Coma After Suspected Vape Incident in Bulgaria @Pexels

A 19-year-old from Razgrad is in a coma after being discovered unconscious on the evening of June 5, BNT reported, citing police information.

The alert was submitted via emergency number 112 at around 7:40 p.m., after the young man was found lying on a lawn in Razgrad’s "Ludogorie" neighborhood. First responders arrived on site and transported him to the local hospital. He was admitted in a coma and remains in critical, life-threatening condition.

Police noted that a transparent bottle containing a yellowish liquid was found in the boy’s pocket. According to information gathered during the initial investigation, the young man was a frequent user of electronic cigarettes, commonly referred to as vapes.

Authorities collected a blood sample to conduct a chemical analysis, and pre-trial proceedings have been initiated to establish the circumstances leading to the incident.

