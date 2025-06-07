Teen in Coma After Suspected Vape Incident in Bulgaria

Majority of Bulgarians Work in Low-Paying Sectors, Below National Average Salary
Nearly three-quarters of Bulgaria’s workforce are employed in sectors where salaries remain below the national average
A 19-year-old from Razgrad is in a coma after being discovered unconscious on the evening of June 5, BNT reported, citing police information.
The alert was submitted via emergency number 112 at around 7:40 p.m., after the young man was found lying on a lawn in Razgrad’s "Ludogorie" neighborhood. First responders arrived on site and transported him to the local hospital. He was admitted in a coma and remains in critical, life-threatening condition.
Police noted that a transparent bottle containing a yellowish liquid was found in the boy’s pocket. According to information gathered during the initial investigation, the young man was a frequent user of electronic cigarettes, commonly referred to as vapes.
Authorities collected a blood sample to conduct a chemical analysis, and pre-trial proceedings have been initiated to establish the circumstances leading to the incident.
A tragic accident occurred on the A25 highway near Wels, Austria, when a minibus carrying eight Bulgarian citizens crashed into a truck
A collision between a bus from the Sofia City Transport Company and a car took place early this morning at the intersection of Slivnitsa and Dr. Petar Dertliev boulevards in Sofia
A malfunction in the street water supply system near the Lozen Residential Park has led to a 12-hour suspension of water service today
Bulgarian police apprehended a group of migrants on Sofia’s "Tsarigradsko Shose" Blvd. following a high-speed chase that ended in a crash
Bulgaria demonstrated its role as a key stabilizer in the regional power grid during the recent energy crisis that struck Southeastern Europe
Transport chaos has gripped Plovdiv’s city center following an incident involving a man threatening to jump from the northern side of the Tunnel
Borderless Bulgaria: How Schengen Benefits Are Transforming Trade and Logistics
Bulgaria's Mortality Rate Remains Highest in Europe