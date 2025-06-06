Bulgaria's Borissov Talks Sanctions, Ukraine, and Eurozone Entry with U.S. Diplomats

Politics | June 6, 2025, Friday // 13:06
GERB leader Boyko Borissov met with James O’Brien, former coordinator for U.S. sanctions policy, and former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State James Rubin. Speaking to reporters in parliament, Borissov shared that the conversation covered a range of topics - from past missteps and future prospects to current global issues and even the public feud between Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

Photos released by GERB’s press office confirmed the meeting, showing Borissov alongside both American diplomats. According to Borissov, key points of discussion included the war in Ukraine, growing global geopolitical instability, as well as energy and information security. He emphasized that GERB continues to stand firmly behind Bulgaria’s Euro-Atlantic orientation and highlighted the importance of furthering military and economic cooperation with the United States as a strategic priority.

Borissov also referenced recent developments in transatlantic politics. He described the meeting between Friedrich Merz - leader of Germany’s CDU - and former U.S. President Donald Trump as “friendly, promising and good,” noting its significance for Europe’s efforts to normalize political relations. Germany, he said, has long been a stabilizing force on the continent.

Before departing Sofia earlier today, Borissov also met with European Commissioner for the Economy Valdis Dombrovskis. Reflecting on that conversation, he pointed out that both he and Dombrovskis have long experience working together in the context of the European Council. He noted the urgent need for Bulgaria’s government and parliament to act swiftly on the Recovery Plan and other related economic priorities.

Borissov once again questioned the logic of the current political timeline in Bulgaria, particularly the push for a no-confidence vote against the government. “It is incomprehensible to Brussels,” he said, “how the government could be brought down on July 9, just one day after Bulgaria is expected to receive its official date for joining the eurozone.

