PM Zhelyazkov: No Bilateral Dispute Between Bulgaria and North Macedonia

Politics | June 6, 2025, Friday // 12:34
Bulgaria: PM Zhelyazkov: No Bilateral Dispute Between Bulgaria and North Macedonia

Bulgaria has no unresolved bilateral disputes with the Republic of North Macedonia, Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov stated from the parliamentary rostrum. His remarks come in the context of the ongoing EU accession process for North Macedonia and follow a recent unanimous decision by the Bulgarian National Assembly regarding the country’s path toward European Union membership.

Zhelyazkov reminded that all issues between the two countries were addressed with the signing of the 2017 Treaty of Friendship and Good Neighbor Relations. The current EU negotiating framework for North Macedonia’s membership is based on the so-called "French proposal", adopted during France’s EU presidency. This framework outlines the obligations that Skopje must fulfill and clearly places those requirements within the multilateral context of the EU accession process - not in the realm of bilateral relations.

He emphasized that the ongoing evaluation of North Macedonia’s progress, including the report currently under discussion in the European Parliament, should not be interpreted as a bilateral issue. According to Zhelyazkov, the delays in the release of that report and the handling of the matter by the European Parliament’s foreign affairs committee are part of procedural developments in Brussels, not the result of tensions between Bulgaria and North Macedonia.

Zhelyazkov noted that Bulgaria’s position on the content of the draft report has been clearly stated, with members of the European Parliament from all Bulgarian political groups - elected to represent the country’s interests - speaking with one voice. Their stance aligns with the declaration adopted by the Bulgarian parliament and underscores Bulgaria’s unified and transparent position on the matter.

Bulgaria will maintain this position firmly and responsibly, without allowing the issue to be reframed as a bilateral dispute, said the Prime Minister.

