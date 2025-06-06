Bulgarians Convicted of Spying for Russia in the UK Now Investigated for Espionage in Bulgaria

Politics | June 6, 2025, Friday // 10:30
Bulgaria: Bulgarians Convicted of Spying for Russia in the UK Now Investigated for Espionage in Bulgaria

The Bulgarians recently convicted in the United Kingdom for spying on behalf of Russia are now also being investigated in Bulgaria. This was confirmed after a June 5 session of the parliamentary Committee for Oversight of the Security Services, where officials disclosed that separate pre-trial proceedings have been launched in connection with suspected espionage committed on Bulgarian soil by the same individuals.

The heads of Bulgaria’s key intelligence services—the State Agency for National Security (SANS), the State Intelligence Agency, and the Defence Intelligence Service - appeared before the committee. The session focused in part on the findings of investigative journalists Christo Grozev and Roman Dobrokhotov, whose work has raised serious allegations that Russia’s military intelligence agency, the GRU, is running special operations and disinformation campaigns in Bulgaria.

Despite the gravity of those claims, the question of whether Bulgarian intelligence services have independently verified any of the presented evidence remains unanswered. When asked directly whether SANS possesses information confirming GRU activity in Bulgaria, Acting Chairman Denyo Denev refused to comment, citing the closed nature of the meeting. He gave no indication whether the agency had any corroborating intelligence or had taken any operational action based on the journalists’ investigation.

Atanas Atanasov, who heads the parliamentary oversight committee and previously led Bulgaria’s counterintelligence, stated plainly that the pre-trial investigation currently underway was initiated not because of Bulgarian findings, but because of intelligence obtained and shared by foreign services. “We have to be honest: if it weren’t for the work of those foreign agencies, we wouldn’t even know about this. Either our services don’t know what’s happening, or they’re not telling us,” Atanasov said. He pointed to a pattern - where espionage cases involving Bulgarian citizens are exposed not by domestic counterintelligence, but by allies abroad.

This isn’t the first time such allegations have surfaced. Grozev and Dobrokhotov’s investigation also links Russian military intelligence to a number of explosions at weapons depots in Bulgaria and to the attempted poisoning of arms manufacturer Emiliian Gebrev. The Bulgarian Prosecutor’s Office has reportedly collected evidence supporting those claims and has launched separate pre-trial proceedings into both the depot blasts and the Gebrev poisoning.

Yet Atanasov emphasized that SANS's mandate is not merely to investigate after the fact, but to prevent such operations from happening in the first place. “We’re talking about serious incidents - explosions, poisonings - and the role of our national security agency is to detect and stop these threats in advance. So where is that capability?” he asked.

At the heart of the criticism is the uncertainty surrounding the current reach and effectiveness of Bulgaria’s counterintelligence efforts. Even if Russian operatives are actively working in the country today, it’s not clear whether the national security services are even aware of it.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: spies, Bulgarian, Russia, United Kingdom

Related Articles:

Shelly Group Becomes Bulgaria’s Second Tech Unicorn

Bulgaria now proudly counts a second unicorn company - Shelly Group

Business | June 6, 2025, Friday // 15:31

Aftermath of Russia’s Overnight Attack on Kyiv: Civilian Sites Damaged, Four Dead, Twenty Injured

Kyiv was hit by another combined Russian aerial assault in the early hours of June 6, with missiles and drones targeting residential areas and civilian infrastructure across multiple districts of the Ukrainian capital

World » Ukraine | June 6, 2025, Friday // 09:37

Kremlin Warns of Retaliation as Trump Lauds Ukrainian Strike but Fears Escalation

The Kremlin has made it clear that Russia will respond to the recent Ukrainian drone strikes on its military airfields

World » Ukraine | June 5, 2025, Thursday // 15:34

The Inevitable End of the Bulgarian Lev: Why Resistance to the Euro Is Futile

The Bulgarian Lev was introduced in 1879, originally pegged to the French Franc. From its inception, the Lev has been linked to foreign currencies

Business » Finance | June 5, 2025, Thursday // 09:01

'He Will Have to Respond': Trump Reveals Putin’s Reaction to Ukrainian Airfield Attack

U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with Russian leader Vladimir Putin for over an hour on June 4, following Ukraine’s large-scale drone assault on Russian military airfields

World » Russia | June 4, 2025, Wednesday // 20:54

Rising Cyberattacks in Bulgaria: Growing Threats from Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea

The frequency of cyberattacks targeting Bulgarian companies, institutions, and individuals has been rising sharply amid the tense global situation

Politics » Defense | June 4, 2025, Wednesday // 15:13
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgaria's Borissov Talks Sanctions, Ukraine, and Eurozone Entry with U.S. Diplomats

GERB leader Boyko Borissov met with James O’Brien, former coordinator for U.S. sanctions policy, and former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State James Rubin

Politics | June 6, 2025, Friday // 13:06

PM Zhelyazkov: No Bilateral Dispute Between Bulgaria and North Macedonia

Bulgaria has no unresolved bilateral disputes with the Republic of North Macedonia

Politics | June 6, 2025, Friday // 12:34

Bulgarian National Bank Chief: Eurozone Entry Brings Growth Opportunities, Political Stability Crucial

Dimitar Radev, Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank, highlighted the economic opportunities Bulgaria stands to gain by joining the Eurozone

Politics | June 6, 2025, Friday // 11:02

Smile, Switch, Spend: Photo with Peevski Precedes Green Light for State Funding

On June 3, the mayor of Momchilgrad, Ilknur Kyazim, publicly aligned with Delyan Peevski’s “DPS–New Beginning” faction, distancing herself from Ahmed Dogan’s faction

Politics | June 5, 2025, Thursday // 17:34

Bulgaria's WCC to Push for No-Confidence Vote After July 9, Following Irreversible Eurozone Accession

The political alliance “We Continue the Change” (WCC) announced it will begin consultations for a no-confidence vote only after July 9 - the date on which Bulgaria's accession to the eurozone is expected to become irreversible

Politics | June 5, 2025, Thursday // 15:00

PR Experts Warn: Eurozone Communication Missteps Are Fueling Division in Bulgaria

As protests against the euro continue and political clashes grow louder, public relations specialists are raising red flags over the state's handling of the message

Politics | June 5, 2025, Thursday // 14:33
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria