'Antispekula' Campaign Launched to Monitor Food Prices in Bulgaria

A group of civil organizations in Bulgaria, known for organizing supermarket boycotts, has announced a new initiative aimed at tackling unfair price hikes. The campaign, titled "Antispekula" (Anti-speculation), is being launched as a form of civic oversight over food prices across the country.

The initiative will operate through a dedicated Facebook page, where weekly updates will be posted tracking the price movements of nearly 50 essential food items in the largest retail chains. The public will be encouraged to take part by submitting reports on sudden or unexplained increases in prices, as well as on suspected unethical practices by retailers.

These reports will be made public and highlighted as part of the campaign’s efforts to create pressure from below and draw attention to possible manipulative pricing. The broader goal, organizers say, is not only to deter abuse in real time, but to prompt the introduction of legislative changes to regulate and curb speculative behavior in the retail sector.

Alongside the campaign, the civil groups behind "Antispekula" plan to present a formal legislative proposal - a draft Law against Speculation, which they hope will lay the groundwork for long-term protections against price abuse.