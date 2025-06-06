Murder in Bulgarian Town: Woman, 35, Beaten to Death Over Property Dispute

Crime | June 6, 2025, Friday // 10:11
A 35-year-old woman was beaten to death late last night in the Bulgarian seaside town of Sozopol, following a violent dispute over property. The incident was reported to police at approximately 10:25 p.m., with officers responding to a private residence where the altercation had occurred.

Initial information suggests that the confrontation began as a verbal quarrel between the woman and a 58-year-old man. The dispute escalated into a physical assault, reportedly triggered by unresolved financial matters and a court ruling that had recently awarded ownership of the property to the woman. The man, who had been residing in the house, is believed to have attacked her following the ruling.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered the woman's body bearing visible signs of violence. Emergency teams were unable to save her. The crime scene was immediately secured, and investigators conducted a series of procedural and forensic examinations. The body was subsequently transported to the Forensic Medicine Department at the University Multi-profile Hospital for Active Treatment in Burgas for an autopsy.

The man was taken into custody shortly after the incident and is currently being held for an initial 24-hour detention period. Authorities confirmed that pre-trial proceedings have been launched. The investigation remains ongoing, as police continue to gather evidence and clarify the circumstances that led to the fatal attack.

