Aftermath of Russia’s Overnight Attack on Kyiv: Civilian Sites Damaged, Four Dead, Twenty Injured

Kyiv was hit by another combined Russian aerial assault in the early hours of June 6, with missiles and drones targeting residential areas and civilian infrastructure across multiple districts of the Ukrainian capital. The strike left at least four people dead and 20 injured, 16 of whom were hospitalised, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko. Widespread damage and fires were reported, as emergency crews continued to work at various sites across the city into the morning.

According to the Kyiv City Military Administration, explosions and falling debris affected at least six districts. In Solomianskyi, a drone struck the upper floor of a 16-storey residential building, sparking a fire on the 11th floor. Three residents were rescued from the burning apartment, and firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze. A second fire broke out in a 500-square-metre metal warehouse in the same district.

In the Holosiivskyi district, a civilian infrastructure site caught fire after debris from a downed drone landed nearby. An educational facility sustained damage, while wreckage also landed near a petrol station, hitting a vehicle. Further debris fell in a non-residential area, though no injuries were reported there.

Darnytskyi district was struck at several points. At least two cars were damaged, and debris landed on metro infrastructure between the Darnytsia and Livoberezhna stations, disrupting service. A fire broke out on the 17th floor of a high-rise building, and emergency services responded to multiple calls from residents.

The Dniprovskyi district saw significant damage to a petrol station. Emergency crews were deployed to the scene. Reports also confirmed debris impacts in other parts of the district. In Desnianskyi, remains of a downed UAV were located in an open field. A fire was also reported in a non-residential zone in Shevchenkivskyi.

By 05:00, the city’s administration had confirmed four injuries—three men and a woman - two of whom were hospitalised. That figure climbed rapidly in the hours that followed. By 06:00, one person was confirmed dead, and the number of injured had reached 20. Klitschko later updated the toll at 06:28, confirming four fatalities. Search and rescue operations were still ongoing in several locations across the city.

The broader attack extended beyond Kyiv. The overnight barrage came just days after Ukraine’s Operation Spiderweb, which damaged over 40 Russian bombers in a drone strike on June 1. On June 4, U.S. President Donald Trump held a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which Putin reportedly promised retaliation. Trump later warned the Kremlin’s response “wasn’t going to be pretty.”

Within hours, air raid sirens were active across all regions of Ukraine. Russia launched missiles and drones from multiple directions, including strategic Tu-95MS bombers. Explosions were reported not only in Kyiv but in cities across central and western Ukraine - among them Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi Oblast, Lviv, and Lutsk.

In Ternopil, Shahed drones and Kalibr missiles hit infrastructure and industrial sites, leaving parts of the city without electricity. Five people were injured, according to Mayor Serhii Nadal. Ternopil, far from the front line, has rarely been targeted until now.

In Lutsk, Russian drones and missiles struck civilian areas, injuring at least five people. Mayor Ihor Polishchuk reported damage to the roof of a residential building, commercial properties, cars, and a government institution. He said the city was attacked by 15 drones and six missiles.

Kyiv’s largest private energy company, DTEK, said over 2,100 households on the left bank of the capital were left without electricity due to the strikes.

While Moscow has not officially commented on the latest assault, the scale and coordination of the strikes suggest a calculated response. Still, observers note that such large-scale attacks were already underway before the Spiderweb operation, with Russia carrying out consecutive night raids in the final days of May, making clear that the Kremlin needs little excuse to target Ukrainian cities.