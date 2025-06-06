'Very Disappointed': Trump Turns on Musk as Billionaire Drops Epstein Bombshell

What was once one of the most formidable alliances in U.S. politics appears to have shattered in spectacular fashion. President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, who until recently were publicly praising one another, are now locked in a bitter and very public feud. The clash erupted Thursday as the president took direct aim at Musk, suggesting his administration could cancel government contracts with the tech mogul’s companies. Musk retaliated with a bombshell claim, alleging Trump’s name appears in files linked to Jeffrey Epstein - an accusation made without offering any proof.

The conflict surfaced earlier in the week after Musk lashed out at a GOP-backed tax and spending bill, calling it a “disgusting abomination.” Trump, visibly frustrated by the attacks, confirmed the souring of their relationship in the Oval Office, saying he was “very disappointed” in Musk, whom Elon and I had a great relationship. I don’t know if we will anymore,he had once elevated to a high-profile government role focused on efficiency reforms. “” Trump remarked.

Musk’s initial attack on the legislation, which passed the House and is now before the Senate, triggered a tense standoff. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO accused Trump of ingratitude, claiming that without his help, Trump would have lost the 2024 election. “Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate,” Musk posted on X.

Things escalated when Trump threatened to cut off Musk’s federal subsidies and contracts - moves that could have sweeping consequences for SpaceX, Tesla, and even U.S. cooperation on the International Space Station. Musk responded with the unsubstantiated Epstein claim and later criticized Trump’s economic policies, warning that his tariffs could trigger a recession. At one point, Musk even endorsed the idea of impeachment and floated Vice President JD Vance as a replacement.

In response to the Epstein allegation, the White House issued a sharp rebuke. Press secretary Karoline Leavitt dismissed Musk’s behavior as stemming from dissatisfaction over the bill, particularly its failure to include provisions Musk had favored. A White House source added that Trump had already released Epstein-related files bearing his name, emphasizing that mere mention does not imply wrongdoing.

That same source questioned why Musk would have stayed close to Trump if he believed he had something to hide, referencing a February post where Musk had expressed affection for the president. The sentiment in the Oval Office on Thursday was described as one of shock and disappointment rather than anger, though aides noted that Trump’s mood was beginning to shift in light of Musk’s intensifying criticism.

Despite the tension, some remnants of their former camaraderie lingered—like the red Tesla sedan Trump bought at a promotional event, which was still parked at the White House.

Musk continued his offensive, pushing back against claims that the bill’s electric vehicle subsidy cuts were his core concern. He insisted the issue was the bill’s excessive spending and “mountain of disgusting pork,” not the EV incentives. “Keep the EV/solar incentive cuts in the bill… but ditch the pork,” he wrote, calling for a leaner version of the legislation.

The falling out could carry major implications for both men and for the broader GOP. Tesla shares plunged over 14% Thursday, losing $152 billion in market value as investors reacted to the breakdown. Analysts warned that Trump’s threat to revise the regulatory environment could seriously impact Tesla’s future in areas like autonomous driving.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives described the feud as a “jaw dropping” shock to markets, noting the potential long-term effects on regulatory policy. Even with the volatility, Ives said Wedbush remained bullish on Tesla, though he acknowledged the clash introduces new uncertainty. Other investors were less optimistic. Ross Gerber criticized Musk for attacking those he had helped empower and warned shareholders were paying the price. Gary Black, who recently divested from Tesla, pointed out that hopes of a Musk-Trump regulatory alignment were now “highly unlikely.”

Political observers and figures from both camps weighed in. Bill Ackman appealed for reconciliation, saying the country would benefit from unity between the two men. Musk replied supportively: “You’re not wrong.” Congressman Jim Jordan also expressed hope for a resolution. Steve Bannon, however, took a more aggressive stance, calling for a full government takeover of SpaceX under the Defense Production Act and demanding that Musk lose his security clearance.

Others used the moment to promote alternative political ideas. Mark Cuban endorsed a Musk proposal for a new centrist political party, and Andrew Yang proposed an “Independent ’28” primary featuring names like Cuban, Jamie Dimon, and Matthew McConaughey. Eurasia Group’s Ian Bremmer posted that while Trump may hold more power than Musk, he lacks his competence.

For now, the impact of the feud continues to ripple outward. The clash raises fresh doubts about Musk’s influence on Republican lawmakers and whether his opposition could derail or reshape the spending bill. Trump, for his part, seemed torn - still complimenting Musk at times, even as he accused him of succumbing to “Trump derangement syndrome.”

“He’s not the first,” Trump said, suggesting that some who leave his circle turn hostile out of bitterness. “They wake up in the morning, and the glamour is gone.” Whether the relationship is salvageable remains to be seen - but the fallout is already reshaping the political and financial landscape.