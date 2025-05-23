Nursing and Midwifery Studies to Become Free in Bulgaria

The government has approved changes to the regulations on university admissions, declaring the “nurse” and “midwife” programs as protected specialties. With this designation, students enrolling in these fields will no longer pay tuition fees. The decision, announced by Education Minister Krasimir Valchev following the regular cabinet meeting, is aimed at addressing the serious shortage of young professionals in these critical healthcare roles. According to the minister, the inflow of new staff has not been keeping up with the aging and retirement of those currently in the system.

In an effort to better align medical education with healthcare system needs, 15% of the state-funded slots in “Medicine” will now be linked to mandatory work contracts with hospitals and clinics. The list of eligible institutions will be determined by the Ministry of Health. Valchev explained that this measure ensures that graduates are more likely to find professional realization, particularly in a field that is not only highly demanded and costly to provide but also internationally competitive. Bulgaria, he pointed out, holds the top position in both the Balkans and the European Union in terms of the share of foreign students in medical schools.

The Council of Ministers also adopted a requirement affecting admissions in the fields of “Economics” and “Administration and Management.” Starting this year, 15% of applicants in these programs will need to have passed the high school matriculation exam in mathematics. The goal is to gradually increase this to 50% by next year. “This is a clear signal to prospective students: if you plan to study economics, be prepared to study math,” said Valchev, noting the need for economists with solid quantitative skills.

A similar approach is under consideration for technical universities, though it will not be implemented until the following academic year.

Several other programs are also receiving protected status and additional funding due to being offered at only one university in the country. Among them are “Explosive Equipment and Technology,” “Food Technology and Quality,” “Perfume Technology,” and “Food and Beverage Quality Technology.”

Meanwhile, frustration continues to build among young medical professionals. On June 2, protests were held for the second time in Sofia, Plovdiv, Varna, Stara Zagora, Pleven, and Burgas. Young doctors, residents, and medical specialists demanded better pay and improved working conditions after graduation.