'On January 1st, We Wash Our Eyes and Take a Nice Shower': Financier on Bulgaria’s Eurozone Entry

Bulgaria is joining a select club, and financier Levon Hampartzoumian doesn’t hide his optimism about it. Speaking to bTV, he described the country’s upcoming adoption of the euro as a natural step forward, not just economically, but also psychologically.

“We’re a tiny part of the eurozone, but we’ve done what was required of us,” Hampartzoumian said. He pointed out that several other countries in the region are far from meeting the conditions for entry. “The Czech Republic is running a deficit. Hungary is in a tight spot. Even if they wanted in, they can’t join. Romania and Poland are also off track, navigating paths that are extremely risky, like walking a razor’s edge.”

According to him, Bulgaria is entering a better-established system - one that is not without its issues, but certainly more stable. “The eurozone doesn’t shield you from economic downturns or from bad financial governance. It doesn’t eliminate unemployment either,” Hampartzoumian cautioned. Still, the broader framework and shared rules offer a stronger foundation than what Bulgaria has stood on until now.

He used a vivid image to describe how the change will feel: “On January 1, 2026, we wash our eyes, take a nice shower, and feel a little better about ourselves. Because that’s the moment we truly get closer to the EU’s core.” For him, the symbolism matters as much as the numbers. “Let’s not kid ourselves - 350 million people living in the eurozone, out of 550 million in the EU, are probably enjoying the highest standard of living in the world.”

Hampartzumyan also stressed the political implications. Sharing sovereignty within the EU, he said, isn’t a loss - it’s a strategic win. “These are not bad partners to have. Being in the same room with them is to our benefit.”

What changes practically is Bulgaria’s role in shaping the future of the currency itself. “From now on, everything that has to do with managing the euro - base interest rates, key monetary decisions—goes through the ECB board. And we will have a seat at that table.”