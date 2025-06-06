Thunderstorms and Cloudy Skies Expected Across Bulgaria on June 6

1999 All Over Again: Why Bulgaria Is Ready for the Euro
Economist Lachezar Bogdanov drew a parallel between Bulgaria's upcoming adoption of the euro and the 1999 denomination of the national currency
On Friday, June 6, the weather across Bulgaria will be mostly cloudy, with unstable conditions expected in the western regions. Thunderstorms are likely in many areas of Western Bulgaria, and there is also a risk of hail. Winds will be generally light to moderate, coming from the east-southeast. Daytime temperatures will range between 29°C and 34°C, with Sofia seeing highs around 29°C.
Along the Black Sea coast, the weather will vary: mostly cloudy skies are expected over the southern coastline, while northern areas will enjoy more sunshine. The wind will blow lightly to moderately from the east-southeast. Maximum temperatures along the coast will range from 24°C to 29°C. Sea water temperatures will be between 19°C and 23°C.
In the mountains, the day will begin under mostly cloudy skies, with rain expected in the afternoon. A light to moderate wind will blow from the north-northeast. Highs will reach around 22°C at elevations of 1,200 meters, and about 15°C at 2,000 meters.
Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)
