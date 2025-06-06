Kremlin Warns of Retaliation as Trump Lauds Ukrainian Strike but Fears Escalation

The Kremlin has made it clear that Russia will respond to the recent Ukrainian drone strikes on its military airfields - but when and how that response comes will depend entirely on the decision of the Russian military. This was stated by Dmitry Peskov, spokesperson for Russian ruler Vladimir Putin, during a media briefing following a phone call between Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Peskov confirmed that during the 4 June conversation with Trump, Putin reiterated his intention to respond to what he described as a serious attack. However, the Kremlin emphasized its desire to hear a strong international condemnation of Ukraine’s actions. At the same time, Peskov underlined that despite the strikes, Russia remains committed to ongoing negotiations with Ukraine.

According to the Kremlin, Putin and Trump did not discuss a face-to-face meeting during the call. Peskov said both sides acknowledged the necessity of such a meeting, but stressed that any encounter between the two leaders must be carefully planned and properly prepared.

The backdrop to this exchange is Operation Pavutyna ("Spider’s Web") - a covert mission executed by Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) on 1 June. The operation, described as one of the largest sabotage efforts of the war so far, targeted Russian military aircraft across several strategic airbases. According to the SBU, a total of 41 Russian aircraft were destroyed or seriously damaged, including long-range bombers such as the Tu-95, Tu-22M3, and Tu-160, along with an A-50 airborne early warning system plane. NATO has called the mission a major success. However, the White House issued a more cautious message, warning that Ukraine’s bold action had raised the overall level of risk in the conflict.

Axios, citing sources close to the U.S. President, reported that Trump was privately impressed by Ukraine’s operation, though he chose to remain reserved in his public comments. Behind closed doors, Trump referred to the mission as "pretty strong" and even “badass,” according to people who spoke with him after the strike. One of his advisers described the situation with a vivid metaphor, calling Ukraine “a chihuahua inflicting real damage on a much bigger dog.”

Despite his admiration, Trump reportedly expressed concern that the drone attack could make his efforts to broker a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia more difficult. Sources say the president is worried that Putin may now feel compelled to respond aggressively, potentially derailing recent diplomatic progress that led to the first direct Ukraine-Russia talks in three years.

“This war needs to end, and we want it to de-escalate,” one person close to Trump told Axios, summarizing the president’s view. “So if Putin goes crazy in response, yes, the president has concerns.” One major worry in the White House stems from the fact that the Ukrainian strikes hit strategic bombers - aircraft capable of carrying nuclear weapons and considered a vital component of Russia’s nuclear deterrence capabilities.

“This is a very dangerous point,” one senior U.S. official noted. According to the same source, Trump was not surprised by the Ukrainian move. “This is what happens when the war goes on,” the official said. Still, Trump is reportedly frustrated by any escalation that could prolong the fighting. “He wants the fighting to stop, so it disappoints him whenever there is an attack like that,” another White House insider added.

Nevertheless, despite these concerns, Trump continues to express a certain respect for Ukraine’s boldness - a sentiment tempered by the broader risks it introduces to an already volatile situation.