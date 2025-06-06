Bulgaria Confirms Euro Coin Designs, Preserves National Symbols for 2026 Introduction

Business » FINANCE | June 5, 2025, Thursday // 16:06
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Confirms Euro Coin Designs, Preserves National Symbols for 2026 Introduction

The Bulgarian National Bank has finalized the designs for the national side of the euro coins that will be introduced once Bulgaria adopts the euro. The decision, made in April, confirms that the new coins will feature the same traditional Bulgarian symbols currently seen on the national currency, maintaining visual and symbolic continuity.

On June 4, Bulgaria received official approval from the European Commission and the European Central Bank to move forward with its eurozone accession. The ECB’s Convergence Report highlighted substantial progress in the country’s economic alignment with the eurozone, clearing the way for Bulgaria to join the euro area starting January 1, 2026.

Euro coins have two distinct sides: a common side and a national side. The common side, created by Belgian designer Luc Luycx of the Royal Mint, depicts the European Union or the continent of Europe, emphasizing EU unity. Each eurozone country customizes the national side with its own motifs, within certain guidelines.

For Bulgaria, the national side will closely follow the current designs used in Bulgarian lev coins. These designs meet the EU’s requirements, combining mandatory elements with additional, country-specific features. The obligatory symbols include the circle of 12 EU stars, the word "BULGARIA" in Cyrillic (БЪЛГАРИЯ), and for the 2-euro coin specifically, an edge inscription reading “GOD PROTECT BULGARIA” (БОЖЕ ПАЗИ БЪЛГАРИЯ).

Optional features incorporated into the designs include the inscription of “euro” in Cyrillic on the 1 and 2-euro coins, and the words “stotinka” and “stotinki” on the cent denominations. All coins will bear the year “2026,” marking Bulgaria’s official transition to the euro.

The BNB emphasizes that retaining recognizable Bulgarian motifs on the new currency will ease the transition for the public, while also reinforcing national identity within the broader European context.

