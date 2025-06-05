Bulgaria's WCC to Push for No-Confidence Vote After July 9, Following Irreversible Eurozone Accession

The political alliance “We Continue the Change” (WCC) announced it will begin consultations for a no-confidence vote only after July 9 - the date on which Bulgaria's accession to the eurozone is expected to become irreversible.

Speaking in the corridors of the National Assembly, WCC co-leader Kiril Petkov clarified that the coalition’s main priority at this stage remains Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone. Only after that milestone is secured will they shift focus to what he described as their other major goal - combating corruption.

Petkov stressed that discussions with coalition partners from “Democratic Bulgaria” are not centered on whether a no-confidence vote is warranted, but rather on the timing of such a move. According to him, the country cannot afford political upheaval that might jeopardize eurozone accession. Once that risk is eliminated, the WCC-DB alliance intends to turn its attention back to institutional accountability.

The Democratic Bulgaria coalition, which is aligned with WCC in parliament, also views the current government as having failed in several key areas. Among the sectors flagged are healthcare, education, and internal affairs, with concerns over governance and effectiveness. However, DB signaled earlier that any movement toward a no-confidence vote would not happen before September.

In his statement, Petkov acknowledged that WCC-DB has "a huge debt to pay" in terms of delivering on its promises to clean up corruption and reinforce the rule of law.

He reiterated that until the eurozone vote takes place in the European Parliament on July 8, the party would avoid any political actions that could generate instability.

Meanwhile, the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) also responded to the developments. The parliamentary group, led by Ahmed Dogan, stated that they would give serious consideration to whether or not to support a no-confidence motion initiated by WCC.

Speaking on behalf of the party, Hasan Ademov said DPS would assess the motives behind the proposal carefully. While acknowledging their role as an opposition party, he emphasized that there should be no doubt about DPS’s Euro-Atlantic orientation.