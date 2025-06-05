Bulgaria, Europol and Partners Break Up One of the Biggest Migrant Trafficking Groups in Europe

A major international operation targeting illegal migration has led to the dismantling of one of the largest migrant trafficking groups active across six countries, BGNES and BNT reported. The criminal network, which had been operating through Bulgaria, Greece, Turkey, Romania, France, and the United Kingdom, was taken down following a coordinated effort by Bulgarian authorities and their foreign counterparts.

Codenamed “Astia,” the operation involved Europol agents, regional investigators, Bulgaria’s Border Police, the General Directorate Border Police, the National Agency for National Security (SANS), and the Burgas District Prosecutor’s Office. According to a briefing in Burgas, a total of 16 individuals were detained during the coordinated actions on June 2 and 3. Charges have already been brought against nine of them, while one more suspect remains at large. Among those detained is a woman, and the group is believed to have been active for roughly a year.

Searches were carried out in six cities, with authorities raiding multiple homes and vehicles. The investigation included interrogations and inspections of suspected hideouts. Authorities report that the group successfully facilitated the illegal transport of migrants at least 17 times from Bulgaria to various destinations in Western Europe. Their methods involved the use of minibuses and caravans, some of which were modified with hidden compartments to conceal passengers during transit.

Migrants paid between €5,000 and €18,000 for the illicit journeys. Over time, there has been a noticeable increase in these fees, according to investigators. The group’s clients were primarily of Syrian origin. Two foreign nationals - a Syrian and a Romanian citizen - were also found to be involved in the trafficking scheme. To hide their operations, the smugglers made use of forged driver’s licenses.

Of the individuals apprehended, eight had previous convictions. Two had already been sentenced in other EU member states—one in the Netherlands and another in Hungary - for similar offenses. Authorities believe the network was well-organized and had a structured hierarchy, enabling it to operate across borders without immediate detection.

In a broader context, the Border Police noted that migration pressure has recently decreased. Most current attempts to cross into Bulgaria occur via regular checkpoints using counterfeit documents. The so-called “green border,” which refers to more remote and unofficial crossings, remains relatively calm. Additional personnel have been deployed to monitor the area and ensure heightened security.