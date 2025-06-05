European Commissioner Dombrovskis: The Euro is Bulgaria’s Best Investment for the Future

European Commissioner for the Economy Valdis Dombrovskis stated during his visit to Sofia that Bulgaria's accession to the eurozone marks one of the most important and forward-looking investments the country can make. He emphasized that the European Commission’s Convergence Report confirms Bulgaria meets all four key Maastricht criteria - price stability, sound public finances, exchange rate stability, and long-term interest rates. The final decision on Bulgaria's entry is expected from EU member states in the first half of July.

According to Dombrovskis, Bulgaria has been on the path to euro adoption for years and has maintained a commendable level of fiscal discipline and macroeconomic stability. The country’s public debt stands at just 24% of GDP - well below the eurozone average of 89%—while its budget deficit of 2.8% also falls within acceptable thresholds. Inflation is now in line with the eurozone average. Economic growth is expected to reach 2.5% in 2025 and 2.1% in 2026, outpacing the average within the euro area. Since joining the EU, Bulgaria’s economy has doubled in size, a sign, according to Dombrovskis, that the country has laid down solid foundations for further integration.

He underlined that the euro will bring tangible benefits: safer savings, lower transaction costs for businesses, improved investment climate, and reduced interest rates thanks to stronger credit ratings. The single currency also acts as a buffer against external shocks - a lesson seen in the Baltic states amid current geopolitical pressures stemming from Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. In this context, Dombrovskis described the euro as an economic and geopolitical stabilizer.

Zhelyazkov: From 2026, Bulgaria Joins, Not Abandons

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov confirmed that Bulgaria will introduce the euro on January 1, 2026. He clarified that this does not mean abandoning the national currency, but rather becoming part of a broader European financial framework. The move, he said, reflects sustainable fiscal management and alignment with EU economic standards. It also ensures improved competitiveness, higher income, and stronger purchasing power for Bulgarian citizens. Zhelyazkov noted that in the face of current geopolitical challenges, eurozone membership offers more stability and predictability for Bulgaria’s economy.

The Prime Minister thanked Dombrovskis for his consistent support and said that Bulgaria aims to learn from EU experience in ensuring a smooth transition, particularly in managing prices and protecting vulnerable groups. A comprehensive information campaign will roll out until the end of the year to address public concerns and prevent rushed or uninformed decisions about personal savings. Zhelyazkov reassured that from January 1, 2026, the Bulgarian National Bank will exchange leva for euros indefinitely and without charge. For six months after that, the currency can also be exchanged at banks and post offices, still without fees.

Confidence in the Process and Institutional Readiness

The Prime Minister reiterated that there is no reason for panic spending or mass currency conversion. He stressed that the exchange rate will be fixed, and purchasing power will be preserved. Bulgaria’s systems - financial, administrative, and technological - are fully prepared. No budget update will be needed, Zhelyazkov added, underscoring that the preparation process began back with EU accession and has weathered numerous economic and political trials over nearly two decades.

Zhelyazkov said the Council of Ministers has already adopted a coordination mechanism to ensure proper oversight of pricing and service provision across sectors. Weekly monitoring will be implemented to prevent speculation or manipulation during the transition. The Prime Minister emphasized that regulatory authorities will have stronger political backing to enforce these controls. He also reported commitments from major retailers, utility providers, and telecoms to avoid rounding prices upward at the expense of consumers.

Zaharieva: Bulgaria Will Strengthen the Eurozone

European Commissioner for Startups, Research, and Innovation Ekaterina Zaharieva expressed confidence that Bulgaria’s entry will not only benefit the country but also reinforce the eurozone. “This is a choice that Bulgarian citizens made long ago,” she stated, adding that the information campaign now underway shows the government is following a clear, structured plan. She believes Bulgaria will contribute to the strength and cohesion of the monetary union, starting from January 1, 2026.

Stability, Growth, and Continued Reforms Ahead

Reflecting on Latvia’s experience, Dombrovskis explained that fears of inflation and speculative pressure on the national currency proved unfounded. When Latvia joined the eurozone in 2014, inflation was below 1%, and the transition did not cause any destabilization. “Now, the euro plays the role of a stabilizer,” he said.

He added that Bulgaria’s macroeconomic policies are already closely aligned with the European Central Bank due to the fixed exchange rate, and the focus should now be on practical preparations. After 2026, he urged Bulgaria to maintain its fiscal stability and accelerate reforms that improve governance, enhance the business climate, and address issues such as corruption. Europe, he said, stands ready to support Bulgaria during this critical phase.

At the end of his remarks, Dombrovskis called Bulgaria’s progress impressive and urged the country to sustain the momentum. “Joining the euro is not the end - it’s a new beginning. The benefits are real, and so are the responsibilities.”