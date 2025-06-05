PR Experts Warn: Eurozone Communication Missteps Are Fueling Division in Bulgaria

As protests against the euro continue and political clashes grow louder, public relations specialists are raising red flags over the state's handling of the message. Experts Maxim Behar and Assoc. Prof. Alexander Hristov see a dangerous gap between institutions and citizens - a silence that’s being filled with fear, disinformation, and populism.

According to Assoc. Prof. Hristov, the current situation is a textbook example of strategic failure. “People are left in the dark. The government is not speaking to those who are afraid, not addressing concerns in a human, understandable way,” he said. In his words, the state's delayed and ineffective communication is nothing short of a ticking time bomb.

Maxim Behar, known for his blunt assessments, dismissed the protests as absurd. “It’s like arguing whether hot water is better than cold. We’ve been in a currency board since 1997. The lev is tied to the euro. The only thing that changes is the name of the currency,” he said. Behar argued that Bulgaria's move toward the euro is an indicator of a healthy economy, pointing to rising wages, a shortage of labor, and controlled inflation as clear signs.

But instead of unity, the euro has become a wedge issue. “Everything’s being politicized,” Behar noted. “Even something positive like this turns into a tool for personal gain. Yesterday’s allies are now at war over it.” Assoc. Prof. Hristov added that society is drifting apart as political forces push their electorates to opposite extremes. “The issue is no longer just about the euro. It’s about our inability to have a serious national conversation,” he said.

Both experts criticized the push for a referendum, calling it inappropriate for a topic requiring expert knowledge. “When people believe that Europe will steal their money, how do you vote on that?” Behar asked. Hristov went further, describing the phenomenon as “a campaign after the event” - launching a policy with no explanation and only then attempting to explain it. “That’s exactly what will happen with the euro,” he predicted.

Still, amid the confusion and confrontation, some remain hopeful. Diplomat and former deputy foreign minister Vladimir Kisyov called for more trust and better communication. Speaking on NOVA NEWS, he insisted that the euro is a milestone along Bulgaria’s European path and that institutions and journalists must help the public understand the long-term benefits. “We need more smiles, less skepticism,” Kisyov said.

He acknowledged, however, that many Bulgarians are disillusioned with institutions that don’t work as they should. “Sadness and frustration are understandable,” he said. “But change requires pressure, every day.”

Looking beyond the eurozone debate, Kisyov also commented on the upcoming NATO defense ministers’ meeting in The Hague. He expects it to focus on military spending, weapons production, and tech innovation - areas where Bulgaria is lagging behind. He emphasized that these are not just defense matters, but also crucial economic issues.

Kisyov did not rule out that Ukraine’s NATO membership could surface during the forum, even if unofficially. “This question won’t disappear. It’s central to the Alliance’s future,” he stated. In closing, he urged the EU to present a united front on defense and transatlantic cooperation, especially in light of the uncertainty surrounding the potential return of Donald Trump to the U.S. presidency. “We cannot let personal ambitions or shifting alliances destabilize Europe’s security,” Kisyov concluded.