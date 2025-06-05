'This Is Not Democracy, It’s Occupation': 'Revival' Leader Condemns Bulgaria’s Eurozone Path

Bulgaria is not prepared to adopt the euro, and the majority of its citizens firmly oppose joining the eurozone, said "Revival" leader Kostadin Kostadinov, speaking to reporters in parliament. According to him, what is unfolding in the country is "no longer democracy but an occupation".

Kostadinov criticized the latest convergence reports, stating that aside from the formal assessment, everything else in them was deeply problematic. "We have identified 20 major issues," he said, pointing to flaws in Bulgaria’s financial system, the capital and labor markets, widespread corruption, and dysfunction in the judiciary.

He went on to announce that on Friday, "Revival" will send letters to the heads of state and government across the European Union. These letters, he explained, will include the party’s own analysis of the convergence reports along with a detailed account of the actual conditions in Bulgaria.

Kostadinov said the goal of this outreach is to persuade European leaders to block Bulgaria’s path to the eurozone under the current circumstances, arguing that allowing entry in this state would be a mistake.