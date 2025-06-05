'This Is Not Democracy, It’s Occupation': 'Revival' Leader Condemns Bulgaria’s Eurozone Path

Politics | June 5, 2025, Thursday // 12:14
Bulgaria: 'This Is Not Democracy, It’s Occupation': 'Revival' Leader Condemns Bulgaria’s Eurozone Path

Bulgaria is not prepared to adopt the euro, and the majority of its citizens firmly oppose joining the eurozone, said "Revival" leader Kostadin Kostadinov, speaking to reporters in parliament. According to him, what is unfolding in the country is "no longer democracy but an occupation".

Kostadinov criticized the latest convergence reports, stating that aside from the formal assessment, everything else in them was deeply problematic. "We have identified 20 major issues," he said, pointing to flaws in Bulgaria’s financial system, the capital and labor markets, widespread corruption, and dysfunction in the judiciary.

He went on to announce that on Friday, "Revival" will send letters to the heads of state and government across the European Union. These letters, he explained, will include the party’s own analysis of the convergence reports along with a detailed account of the actual conditions in Bulgaria.

Kostadinov said the goal of this outreach is to persuade European leaders to block Bulgaria’s path to the eurozone under the current circumstances, arguing that allowing entry in this state would be a mistake.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, kostadinov, euro, Revival

Related Articles:

1999 All Over Again: Why Bulgaria Is Ready for the Euro

Economist Lachezar Bogdanov drew a parallel between Bulgaria's upcoming adoption of the euro and the 1999 denomination of the national currency

Business » Finance | June 6, 2025, Friday // 23:00

From Latvia to Bulgaria: The Euro Works When Nations Commit

Valdis Dombrovskis, European Commissioner for Economy and Productivity and former Prime Minister of Latvia, highlighted the long-term benefits of joining the eurozone

World » EU | June 6, 2025, Friday // 23:00

PM Zhelyazkov: No Bilateral Dispute Between Bulgaria and North Macedonia

Bulgaria has no unresolved bilateral disputes with the Republic of North Macedonia

Politics | June 6, 2025, Friday // 12:34

How Will the Euro Be Introduced in Bulgaria?

The European Commission and the European Central Bank have both confirmed that Bulgaria meets the necessary criteria for eurozone membership

Business » Finance | June 6, 2025, Friday // 12:00

Nursing and Midwifery Studies to Become Free in Bulgaria

The government has approved changes to the regulations on university admissions, declaring the “nurse” and “midwife” programs as protected specialties

Society » Education | June 6, 2025, Friday // 11:08

Bulgarian National Bank Chief: Eurozone Entry Brings Growth Opportunities, Political Stability Crucial

Dimitar Radev, Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank, highlighted the economic opportunities Bulgaria stands to gain by joining the Eurozone

Politics | June 6, 2025, Friday // 11:02
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

PM Zhelyazkov: No Bilateral Dispute Between Bulgaria and North Macedonia

Bulgaria has no unresolved bilateral disputes with the Republic of North Macedonia

Politics | June 6, 2025, Friday // 12:34

Bulgarian National Bank Chief: Eurozone Entry Brings Growth Opportunities, Political Stability Crucial

Dimitar Radev, Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank, highlighted the economic opportunities Bulgaria stands to gain by joining the Eurozone

Politics | June 6, 2025, Friday // 11:02

Bulgarians Convicted of Spying for Russia in the UK Now Investigated for Espionage in Bulgaria

The Bulgarians recently convicted in the United Kingdom for spying on behalf of Russia are now also being investigated in Bulgaria

Politics | June 6, 2025, Friday // 10:30

Smile, Switch, Spend: Photo with Peevski Precedes Green Light for State Funding

On June 3, the mayor of Momchilgrad, Ilknur Kyazim, publicly aligned with Delyan Peevski’s “DPS–New Beginning” faction, distancing herself from Ahmed Dogan’s faction

Politics | June 5, 2025, Thursday // 17:34

Bulgaria's WCC to Push for No-Confidence Vote After July 9, Following Irreversible Eurozone Accession

The political alliance “We Continue the Change” (WCC) announced it will begin consultations for a no-confidence vote only after July 9 - the date on which Bulgaria's accession to the eurozone is expected to become irreversible

Politics | June 5, 2025, Thursday // 15:00

PR Experts Warn: Eurozone Communication Missteps Are Fueling Division in Bulgaria

As protests against the euro continue and political clashes grow louder, public relations specialists are raising red flags over the state's handling of the message

Politics | June 5, 2025, Thursday // 14:33
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria