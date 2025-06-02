Military Service No Longer Optional: Croatian Youth to Be Called Up Starting 2026

Croatia is reintroducing mandatory military service after a 17-year break, with the government unveiling a new law that will reinstate basic training for young men starting no later than January 2026. Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Ivan Anušić presented the draft legislation - called the Law on Service in the Armed Forces - at a press conference in Zagreb, joined by General Tihomir Kundid, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The decision has broad political backing, including from President Zoran Milanović, and is expected to pass swiftly through parliament. “This law will be adopted and implemented quickly,” said Anušić, noting support from parts of the opposition as well.

Under the new model, conscripts will undergo eight weeks of basic military training (TVO). This training is mandatory for all Croatian men aged 18 to 30, provided they pass a medical exam. Female citizens are not subject to conscription but may volunteer for the training, which is also a requirement for entry into active military service.

During their training period, conscripts will receive a monthly net allowance of €1,100. This time will count toward their employment record, and those who complete it will receive preferential treatment when applying for jobs in public institutions and state-owned companies.

The training will be carried out in barracks located in Knin, Slunj, and Požega. Up to 4,000 individuals are expected to participate annually, divided into five cohorts of around 800 recruits each. Daily routines will follow a strict schedule from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., and while weekends will offer partial rest, leaving the barracks will require special permission.

The program is designed to develop key military and practical skills, including handling of weapons, tactics, communications, fitness, combat readiness, and first aid. The government has emphasized that the training aims to foster resilience, discipline, and civic responsibility in addition to enhancing national defence.

For those unwilling to participate on moral or religious grounds, the law offers alternatives. Conscientious objectors may choose between three months of civil protection training or four months of community service in local or regional government institutions. These individuals will receive reduced compensation. However, applications can be denied if the objections are not properly substantiated, particularly in cases involving prior weapons-related offenses.

Further exemptions and deferrals are included in the legislation. These apply to students (who can delay service until age 29), dual citizens who have completed service abroad, police cadets, members of religious orders, and individuals facing legal proceedings. Deferrals can also be granted in cases of marriage, childbirth, bereavement, or financial hardship - provided applicants meet the required conditions and submit timely requests.

Croatians living abroad and not registered in the country’s military records must notify their local consulate or diplomatic mission by age 29.

The reinstatement of conscription comes amid growing concern over regional security, especially following the 2022 escalation of the war in Ukraine. Croatia has significantly increased its defence spending, raising its military budget by more than 22% in 2024 and a further 18% in 2025, reaching NATO’s target of 2% of GDP. Recent acquisitions include 12 French Rafale fighter jets and 50 German Leopard tanks, set to arrive by the end of next year.

Officials say the law not only addresses national defence needs but also serves a broader societal purpose - preparing young citizens with skills and values that will benefit both them and the country in the long term.