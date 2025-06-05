Bulgaria's Borissov: Euro Protests Don’t Scare Us - Speculators Should Be Worried

1999 All Over Again: Why Bulgaria Is Ready for the Euro
Economist Lachezar Bogdanov drew a parallel between Bulgaria's upcoming adoption of the euro and the 1999 denomination of the national currency
GERB leader Boyko Borissov said he is unbothered by the protests organized by the "Revival" party against the euro, pointing out that there is still substantial groundwork to be done before Bulgaria’s accession to the eurozone.
Speaking on the matter, Borissov suggested that European partners are watching closely and can clearly see who is opposing the process and how. He said it’s evident that Kostadin Kostadinov (Revival) and Kiril Petkov (WCC-DB) are playing from the same script - one stirring unrest in the streets, the other submitting a no-confidence motion in parliament. According to him, this coordinated behavior is not going unnoticed abroad.
He emphasized the need for Bulgaria to continue demonstrating that it is a disciplined, stable, and reliable country in order to make the most of eurozone membership next year.
Borissov also called for strong and decisive action to prevent any possible cases of price manipulation during the currency transition. He reminded the public that fuel prices rose sharply under Finance Minister Asen Vassilev’s watch - when the country was still using the lev. “Were we using the euro then?” he asked rhetorically, implying that the real issue lies in opportunistic behavior rather than the currency itself.
Bulgaria has no unresolved bilateral disputes with the Republic of North Macedonia
Dimitar Radev, Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank, highlighted the economic opportunities Bulgaria stands to gain by joining the Eurozone
The Bulgarians recently convicted in the United Kingdom for spying on behalf of Russia are now also being investigated in Bulgaria
On June 3, the mayor of Momchilgrad, Ilknur Kyazim, publicly aligned with Delyan Peevski’s “DPS–New Beginning” faction, distancing herself from Ahmed Dogan’s faction
The political alliance “We Continue the Change” (WCC) announced it will begin consultations for a no-confidence vote only after July 9 - the date on which Bulgaria's accession to the eurozone is expected to become irreversible
As protests against the euro continue and political clashes grow louder, public relations specialists are raising red flags over the state's handling of the message
Borderless Bulgaria: How Schengen Benefits Are Transforming Trade and Logistics
Bulgaria's Mortality Rate Remains Highest in Europe