Bulgaria's Borissov: Euro Protests Don’t Scare Us - Speculators Should Be Worried

GERB leader Boyko Borissov said he is unbothered by the protests organized by the "Revival" party against the euro, pointing out that there is still substantial groundwork to be done before Bulgaria’s accession to the eurozone.

Speaking on the matter, Borissov suggested that European partners are watching closely and can clearly see who is opposing the process and how. He said it’s evident that Kostadin Kostadinov (Revival) and Kiril Petkov (WCC-DB) are playing from the same script - one stirring unrest in the streets, the other submitting a no-confidence motion in parliament. According to him, this coordinated behavior is not going unnoticed abroad.

He emphasized the need for Bulgaria to continue demonstrating that it is a disciplined, stable, and reliable country in order to make the most of eurozone membership next year.

Borissov also called for strong and decisive action to prevent any possible cases of price manipulation during the currency transition. He reminded the public that fuel prices rose sharply under Finance Minister Asen Vassilev’s watch - when the country was still using the lev. “Were we using the euro then?” he asked rhetorically, implying that the real issue lies in opportunistic behavior rather than the currency itself.