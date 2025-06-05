Bulgaria’s Deputy Finance Minister: Euro Adoption Won’t Cause Price Hikes - Speculation Will

1999 All Over Again: Why Bulgaria Is Ready for the Euro
Economist Lachezar Bogdanov drew a parallel between Bulgaria's upcoming adoption of the euro and the 1999 denomination of the national currency
If there’s any increase in prices after Bulgaria joins the eurozone on January 1, 2026, it will not be because of the euro itself, but rather due to speculative behavior. This was the firm position expressed by Deputy Finance Minister Metodi Metodiev during an appearance on Nova TV.
He pointed out that the favorable reports from both the European Central Bank and the European Commission regarding Bulgaria’s readiness should in fact help stabilize prices, not drive them up. Metodiev stressed that any attempts to exploit the transition would be unscrupulous and should not be attributed to the adoption of the single currency.
Referring to data from Eurostat, he noted that inflationary effects observed in countries that have already joined the eurozone have typically ranged between 0.1 and 0.3 percent. For instance, Croatia experienced an estimated price rise of just 0.2 percent after adopting the euro, according to the European Commission’s own statistical service.
Metodiev also gave clarity on how the transition will unfold in practical terms. From January 1, 2026, citizens will be able to withdraw euro banknotes from ATMs and make payments in euros. However, if cash is withdrawn on December 31, 2025, the amount will still be in leva.
He assured that loans and interest rates would remain unchanged, with only the currency being converted. This conversion process is regulated under the Law on the Adoption of the Euro.
Importantly, salaries will be rounded in favor of the employee during the conversion. This requirement applies across the board—to both public and private sector wages, pensions, and all types of social benefits.
Bulgaria has no unresolved bilateral disputes with the Republic of North Macedonia
Dimitar Radev, Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank, highlighted the economic opportunities Bulgaria stands to gain by joining the Eurozone
The Bulgarians recently convicted in the United Kingdom for spying on behalf of Russia are now also being investigated in Bulgaria
On June 3, the mayor of Momchilgrad, Ilknur Kyazim, publicly aligned with Delyan Peevski’s “DPS–New Beginning” faction, distancing herself from Ahmed Dogan’s faction
The political alliance “We Continue the Change” (WCC) announced it will begin consultations for a no-confidence vote only after July 9 - the date on which Bulgaria's accession to the eurozone is expected to become irreversible
As protests against the euro continue and political clashes grow louder, public relations specialists are raising red flags over the state's handling of the message
Borderless Bulgaria: How Schengen Benefits Are Transforming Trade and Logistics
Bulgaria's Mortality Rate Remains Highest in Europe