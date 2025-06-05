Bulgaria’s Deputy Finance Minister: Euro Adoption Won’t Cause Price Hikes - Speculation Will

If there’s any increase in prices after Bulgaria joins the eurozone on January 1, 2026, it will not be because of the euro itself, but rather due to speculative behavior. This was the firm position expressed by Deputy Finance Minister Metodi Metodiev during an appearance on Nova TV.

He pointed out that the favorable reports from both the European Central Bank and the European Commission regarding Bulgaria’s readiness should in fact help stabilize prices, not drive them up. Metodiev stressed that any attempts to exploit the transition would be unscrupulous and should not be attributed to the adoption of the single currency.

Referring to data from Eurostat, he noted that inflationary effects observed in countries that have already joined the eurozone have typically ranged between 0.1 and 0.3 percent. For instance, Croatia experienced an estimated price rise of just 0.2 percent after adopting the euro, according to the European Commission’s own statistical service.

Metodiev also gave clarity on how the transition will unfold in practical terms. From January 1, 2026, citizens will be able to withdraw euro banknotes from ATMs and make payments in euros. However, if cash is withdrawn on December 31, 2025, the amount will still be in leva.

He assured that loans and interest rates would remain unchanged, with only the currency being converted. This conversion process is regulated under the Law on the Adoption of the Euro.

Importantly, salaries will be rounded in favor of the employee during the conversion. This requirement applies across the board—to both public and private sector wages, pensions, and all types of social benefits.