Bulgarian MEP Eva Maydell: The Euro Is Not a Threat to Our Identity, But a Step Toward Prosperity

Eva Maydell, EPP MEP and rapporteur on Bulgaria’s eurozone readiness, addressed concerns about adopting the euro during an interview with Bulgarian National Radio, stressing that joining the eurozone does not diminish Bulgarian identity but strengthens Bulgaria’s position as part of Europe.

Maydell noted that the euro has been politicized in Bulgaria, creating unnecessary fears among citizens unfamiliar with the change. She emphasized that adopting the euro is not a loss of sovereignty but rather gaining a voice in European decision-making. Quoting Vasil Levski, she reminded that Bulgaria’s goal has always been equality with other European nations. With trust in the euro currently at 83%, she sees no valid arguments against it, only political noise around something new and unfamiliar.

Highlighting the benefits, Maydell pointed out that joining the eurozone will boost Bulgaria’s economy by attracting more investment and increasing prosperity. She underlined the broad political consensus behind this move, noting that multiple parties and governments have contributed to the process. Still, she believes supporters of the euro are quieter and urged them to raise their voices now.

Maydell called for unity among political forces to advance important reforms alongside euro adoption. She warned against frequent no-confidence votes, which disrupt progress, and stressed the importance of a long-term, cooperative approach to prepare Bulgaria for eurozone membership.

Responding to critical reports on Bulgaria’s reforms, she acknowledged the country’s political instability over recent years but urged focus on common goals. Maydell sees the upcoming vote in the European Parliament as a crucial step where she will advocate for Bulgaria’s approval as a eurozone member, a necessary move for joining the currency union by January 1, 2026.

Source: BNR interview