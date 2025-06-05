Bulgarian MEP Eva Maydell: The Euro Is Not a Threat to Our Identity, But a Step Toward Prosperity

World » EU | June 5, 2025, Thursday // 10:31
Bulgaria: Bulgarian MEP Eva Maydell: The Euro Is Not a Threat to Our Identity, But a Step Toward Prosperity

Eva Maydell, EPP MEP and rapporteur on Bulgaria’s eurozone readiness, addressed concerns about adopting the euro during an interview with Bulgarian National Radio, stressing that joining the eurozone does not diminish Bulgarian identity but strengthens Bulgaria’s position as part of Europe.

Maydell noted that the euro has been politicized in Bulgaria, creating unnecessary fears among citizens unfamiliar with the change. She emphasized that adopting the euro is not a loss of sovereignty but rather gaining a voice in European decision-making. Quoting Vasil Levski, she reminded that Bulgaria’s goal has always been equality with other European nations. With trust in the euro currently at 83%, she sees no valid arguments against it, only political noise around something new and unfamiliar.

Highlighting the benefits, Maydell pointed out that joining the eurozone will boost Bulgaria’s economy by attracting more investment and increasing prosperity. She underlined the broad political consensus behind this move, noting that multiple parties and governments have contributed to the process. Still, she believes supporters of the euro are quieter and urged them to raise their voices now.

Maydell called for unity among political forces to advance important reforms alongside euro adoption. She warned against frequent no-confidence votes, which disrupt progress, and stressed the importance of a long-term, cooperative approach to prepare Bulgaria for eurozone membership.

Responding to critical reports on Bulgaria’s reforms, she acknowledged the country’s political instability over recent years but urged focus on common goals. Maydell sees the upcoming vote in the European Parliament as a crucial step where she will advocate for Bulgaria’s approval as a eurozone member, a necessary move for joining the currency union by January 1, 2026.

Source: BNR interview

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Maydell, Bulgaria, Eurozone

Related Articles:

1999 All Over Again: Why Bulgaria Is Ready for the Euro

Economist Lachezar Bogdanov drew a parallel between Bulgaria's upcoming adoption of the euro and the 1999 denomination of the national currency

Business » Finance | June 6, 2025, Friday // 16:00

From Latvia to Bulgaria: The Euro Works When Nations Commit

Valdis Dombrovskis, European Commissioner for Economy and Productivity and former Prime Minister of Latvia, highlighted the long-term benefits of joining the eurozone

World » EU | June 6, 2025, Friday // 15:00

Bulgarian Economy Grows 3.1% in Q1 2025, Driven by Construction and Consumer Spending

Bulgaria’s economy posted a 3.1% year-on-year growth in gross domestic product (GDP) for the first quarter of 2025

Business » Finance | June 6, 2025, Friday // 14:00

Teen in Coma After Suspected Vape Incident in Bulgaria

A 19-year-old from Razgrad is in a coma after being discovered unconscious on the evening of June 5

Society » Incidents | June 6, 2025, Friday // 13:05

PM Zhelyazkov: No Bilateral Dispute Between Bulgaria and North Macedonia

Bulgaria has no unresolved bilateral disputes with the Republic of North Macedonia

Politics | June 6, 2025, Friday // 12:34

How Will the Euro Be Introduced in Bulgaria?

The European Commission and the European Central Bank have both confirmed that Bulgaria meets the necessary criteria for eurozone membership

Business » Finance | June 6, 2025, Friday // 12:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

'Bulgaria is Ahead of Us Again': Romania Watches as Sofia Advances Toward the Euro

Romanian media has been closely following Bulgaria’s progress after the European Commission and European Central Bank released positive convergence reports

World » EU | June 6, 2025, Friday // 07:47

Brussels Escalates Pressure as Hungary Faces EU Court Over LGBTQ+ Restrictions

A senior legal advisor to the Court of Justice of the European Union has issued an opinion stating that Hungary’s controversial 2021 law restricting LGBTQ+ content breaches EU law

World » EU | June 5, 2025, Thursday // 16:17

Reactions After Bulgaria's Eurozone Approval

Bulgaria has officially entered a phase of smooth and structured adoption of the euro,

World » EU | June 4, 2025, Wednesday // 17:33

Behind Closed Doors: How Bulgarian Pressure Just Rocked North Macedonia’s EU Path

The Foreign Affairs Committee of the European Parliament has decided to postpone the vote on the progress report on North Macedonia’s path towards EU membership

World » EU | June 4, 2025, Wednesday // 17:18

EU Commissioner Dombrovskis: Bulgaria’s Eurozone Readiness a Milestone, Not the Final Step

This is a historic moment for Bulgaria, for the eurozone, and for the European Union as a whole

World » EU | June 4, 2025, Wednesday // 16:44

Bulgaria Cleared for Eurozone Entry: What’s Next on the Road to the Euro?

Bulgaria has received the green light to adopt the euro as of January 1, 2026

World » EU | June 4, 2025, Wednesday // 16:34
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria