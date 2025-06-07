Honey Prices Set to Rise in Bulgaria as Bee Deaths Slash Yambol Region Production

Business » INDUSTRY | June 6, 2025, Friday // 08:16
Bulgaria: Honey Prices Set to Rise in Bulgaria as Bee Deaths Slash Yambol Region Production @Pexels

Producers from the Yambol region warn that retail prices for honey and bee products are set to rise by 20 to 30 percent, BNR reported. This increase is driven by a sharp drop in honey production caused by mass die-offs of bee colonies during the unusually warm winter.

At a farmers’ fair in Yambol, beekeepers Daniela Simeonova and Zdravko Avramov shared their experiences. Simeonova reported losing about one-third of her hives - 80 out of 240 - due to the winter’s impact. Avramov’s losses were even more severe, with only 26 hives remaining from an original 140. The unusually warm winter prevented bees from entering their usual state of lethargy, causing older bees to exhaust their energy and die before new generations could emerge.

Avramov’s troubles were compounded by a hailstorm on May 24, which damaged several hives, forcing costly repairs. Though thanks to help from friends, he was able to restore his colonies, honey production from these hives won’t resume until next year.

After a tough winter marked by snow, hail, and heavy rains, beekeepers greeted the early June heat - temperatures reaching 30 degrees - with cautious optimism. However, seasonal delays are evident: acacia trees have yet to bloom, and dracaena is just starting. Meanwhile, meadow vegetation is abundant, providing some hope.

The pressure on local producers grows as imports from Ukraine, China, and Turkey have driven wholesale honey prices down to 3.50-4 leva per kilogram. This forces many beekeepers to rely on sales at farmers’ fairs rather than wholesale markets. Daniela confessed that while six years ago she sold exclusively wholesale, last year she sold no honey that way.

Currently, bulk honey is priced around 10 leva per kilogram, but producers expect price hikes as supply tightens. They anticipate at least a 20 percent increase after the autumn harvest, as current prices already challenge profitability.

Despite the widespread damage to bee populations, beekeepers remain cautiously hopeful, noting that conditions this year are still better than last year’s critical drought period that followed an initially promising spring.

Source: BNR

