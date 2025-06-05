Former PM: Borissov Uses Bulgaria's Eurozone Accession to Distract from Deep-Rooted Corruption

Nikolai Denkov, former prime minister and current MP from "We Continue Change-Democratic Bulgaria", criticized Boyko Borissov on bTV, accusing the GERB leader of attempting to deflect public attention from long-standing issues in the country. According to Denkov, Bulgaria’s expected admission to the eurozone is being used by Borissov to overshadow unresolved problems such as the compromised judicial system, a lack of justice, and widespread protection of criminal circles. He said this tactic - taking credit while concealing deeper issues - is characteristic of Borissov’s approach.

Denkov stressed that instead of engaging in political one-upmanship, political leaders should acknowledge the contributions of everyone involved in the eurozone accession process. He called for mutual recognition of efforts and emphasized that while Bulgaria is nearing its goal of joining the eurozone, some final steps remain. Denkov also reminded that the European Commission's latest assessment highlights continued areas for improvement.

He suggested Borissov is frustrated by the fact that he cannot erase or downplay the role played by WCC-DB in Bulgaria’s progress toward full European integration. Denkov reiterated that their coalition has consistently prioritized alignment with European values and institutions, and that joining the eurozone is the culmination of that process. The other central priority, he added, remains the fight against corruption.

Denkov pointed to recurring reports that expose flaws in Bulgaria’s judiciary, saying that such issues appear with regularity. He cited the recent case surrounding the holding company linked to Hristo Kovachki as further evidence that serious problems persist. While acknowledging that the opposition has grounds to seek a vote of no confidence, he said they will not take any step that could jeopardize Bulgaria’s European trajectory. According to him, such a motion would only be considered once the eurozone accession is locked in and irreversible.

Denkov thinks the real concern lies in the influence of the Borissov-Peevski alliance over key institutions that should be combating corruption and crime. That, Denkov said, remains the fundamental issue facing the country.