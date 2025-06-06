4.9-Magnitude Earthquake in Greece Felt in Bulgaria Amid Regional Seismic Unrest

1999 All Over Again: Why Bulgaria Is Ready for the Euro
Economist Lachezar Bogdanov drew a parallel between Bulgaria's upcoming adoption of the euro and the 1999 denomination of the national currency
An earthquake measuring 4.9 on the Richter scale struck the northern Aegean island of Limnos on Wednesday morning, according to the National Seismological Center at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences (BAS). The tremor was recorded at 8:18 a.m., with a depth of 15.3 kilometers.
The epicenter was located 215 kilometers from Gotse Delchev, 280 kilometers from Blagoevgrad, and 320 kilometers from the Bulgarian capital Sofia. Although the quake was relatively distant, it was faintly felt in the area around Gotse Delchev. No reports of injuries or material damage have been received so far, BAS confirmed.
The incident follows a string of seismic activity in the region. On Tuesday, a 5.3-magnitude earthquake occurred off the coast of Crete. That tremor triggered minor landslides along the road between Ierapetra and Myrtos. In the aftermath, Greek seismologist Akis Tselentis urged caution, warning residents and tourists to stay away from the shorelines due to the risk of small tsunami waves.
Earlier on the same day, a stronger earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 hit near the Turkish coastal town of Marmaris. The powerful tremor resulted in the death of a 14-year-old girl and left at least 69 people injured.
On Friday, June 6, the weather across Bulgaria will be mostly cloudy
June 5 will start mostly sunny across Bulgaria, with clouds building up later in the day
Wednesday will bring mostly sunny skies across the country, though occasional afternoon showers are expected in some areas
The first half of June in Bulgaria is shaping up as a genuine summer introduction
On June 3, the weather in Bulgaria will be mostly sunny, with cumulonimbus clouds developing during the afternoon
On June 2, Bulgaria will see mostly sunny skies across much of the country
Borderless Bulgaria: How Schengen Benefits Are Transforming Trade and Logistics
Bulgaria's Mortality Rate Remains Highest in Europe