4.9-Magnitude Earthquake in Greece Felt in Bulgaria Amid Regional Seismic Unrest

Society » ENVIRONMENT | June 5, 2025, Thursday // 10:09
An earthquake measuring 4.9 on the Richter scale struck the northern Aegean island of Limnos on Wednesday morning, according to the National Seismological Center at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences (BAS). The tremor was recorded at 8:18 a.m., with a depth of 15.3 kilometers.

The epicenter was located 215 kilometers from Gotse Delchev, 280 kilometers from Blagoevgrad, and 320 kilometers from the Bulgarian capital Sofia. Although the quake was relatively distant, it was faintly felt in the area around Gotse Delchev. No reports of injuries or material damage have been received so far, BAS confirmed.

The incident follows a string of seismic activity in the region. On Tuesday, a 5.3-magnitude earthquake occurred off the coast of Crete. That tremor triggered minor landslides along the road between Ierapetra and Myrtos. In the aftermath, Greek seismologist Akis Tselentis urged caution, warning residents and tourists to stay away from the shorelines due to the risk of small tsunami waves.

Earlier on the same day, a stronger earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 hit near the Turkish coastal town of Marmaris. The powerful tremor resulted in the death of a 14-year-old girl and left at least 69 people injured.

greece, Earthquake, Bulgaria

