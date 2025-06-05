Bulgaria’s Commission for Consumer Protection Chief Vows Swift Action Against Unfair Euro Transition Practices

Maria Filipova, head of Bulgaria’s Commission for Consumer Protection (CCP), made it clear during an interview on BNT that any business in Bulgaria engaging in unfair practices around the euro introduction will face swift and serious consequences. She stated firmly that she is prepared to issue immediate sanctions of up to 50,000 leva (25,000 euros) per violation if such practices are identified.

According to Filipova, the commission has already launched its national oversight operation, marking a new phase in Bulgaria’s euro adoption efforts. She emphasized that this oversight is in line with the standards set across all eurozone countries and is grounded in the country’s existing legal framework. The inspections, she said, are being carried out based on a risk assessment model, ensuring that attention is directed where potential violations are most likely.

Asked whether there are legal gaps that could obstruct the commission’s work, Filipova responded that the current legislation provides sufficient authority. She underscored that the CCP has the power not only to stop harmful commercial practices but also to compel businesses to compensate consumers if they have suffered damage.

On the concern that the CCP’s 65 inspectors may be too few to cover the entire country, Filipova explained that the commission is not working alone. In coordination with the National Revenue Agency, they are carrying out joint checks to ensure coverage nationwide. She stressed that their oversight extends beyond the major urban centers and is actively targeting smaller settlements as well.

In addition to physical inspections, Filipova announced the start of a public information campaign. The effort will initially be digital, with a broader on-site push expected to begin after the July 8 decision on Bulgaria’s eurozone entry. Filipova plans to personally visit around 300 towns and villages over the course of a month to engage directly with local communities.

Source: BNT interview

