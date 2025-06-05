Environment Minister: Euro Adoption Long Overdue, Disinformation in Bulgaria Fuels Public Anxiety

Environment Minister Manol Genov welcomed the positive reports confirming Bulgaria’s readiness to adopt the euro in 2026, calling the development long-awaited. Speaking on BNT he noted that the country had been striving toward this goal for nearly three decades. According to Genov, the most suitable time for joining may have passed in the years around 2007–2008, when inflation spiked due to significant foreign investment and a global oil crisis, but Bulgaria is now finally on the threshold.

He explained that a special working group has been formed by the Council of Ministers to monitor institutional coordination during the euro transition. The Bulgarian National Bank, Genov stressed, has been prepared for this step for years. Dismissing claims that Bulgarians risk losing their currency, he pointed out that the lev has already been tied to the euro through the currency board since 1997, first through its peg to the Deutsche Mark and later to the euro itself - ensuring long-term financial stability.

Genov acknowledged that the public remains anxious about the switch, but attributed this largely to disinformation and a lack of clear communication. He emphasized there is no real basis for fears of inflation or price surges following the changeover. “People need to understand that December 31, 2025, and January 1, 2026, will feel exactly the same,” he said. While the business sector is already prepared, it’s ordinary citizens - those unfamiliar with broader economic mechanisms - who need targeted information. In his view, the government’s communication efforts must improve. Fear, he added, thrives not only on manipulation but on the absence of reliable information.

Genov also rejected speculation that billions of levs serving as a guarantee under the currency board would be released and misused after the euro is adopted, calling such claims unfounded.

On another topic, the minister addressed the persistent water supply problems in the Haskovo region. He pointed to the natural composition of the Maritsa River basin, which contains heavy metals and radioactive elements, as a major challenge. According to him, unlike electricity - which can be transmitted across long distances - water cannot simply be redirected. Alternative water sources need to be considered.

Despite the issues in specific areas, Genov said that nearly all settlements in the country - around 98–99% - have a functioning water supply. Regarding the state of Bulgaria’s reservoirs, he clarified that the Ministry of Environment and Water does not own any dams; responsibility is shared among several institutions. However, the ministry oversees 52 key dams. As of now, energy dams are close to full, with levels at 80–90% capacity, while irrigation reservoirs are between 30–40% - figures roughly consistent with or even better than last year’s, the minister noted.

Source: BNT interview