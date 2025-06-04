Bulgaria: Government, Businesses and Unions Sign Pact to Ensure Smooth Euro Transition

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov announced that the government will implement a mechanism for coordination with businesses, producers, and trade unions aimed at curbing speculation in prices surrounding the adoption of the euro. The move comes just after the convergence reports by the European Central Bank and the European Commission on Bulgaria’s readiness to join the eurozone from January 1 next year.

According to Zhelyazkov, the reports are not only technical evaluations but represent a significant moment for Bulgarian society - marking the outcome of long-standing efforts toward achieving economic and financial alignment with more developed nations. “This is a recognition of the stability of Bulgaria’s public finances and the resilience of our economy,” he noted.

He emphasized that the government’s primary goal over the coming months is to ensure that the euro adoption process unfolds in a calm, transparent, and well-managed way. Zhelyazkov pointed out that misinformation and fear surrounding the currency transition are being deliberately exploited for political purposes, which is why the state must take steps to reassure the public.

To counter these risks, the cabinet is introducing a formal framework for cooperation with market actors in order to guard against price gouging. Since Tuesday, agencies including the National Revenue Agency and the Commission for Consumer Protection have launched pre-emptive checks on essential goods, particularly those in the basic consumer basket.

“This type of oversight will not be temporary,” Zhelyazkov said. “It reflects our shared belief that there is no justification for inflated prices in the Bulgarian economy.”

He also mentioned that the government’s public awareness campaign on the euro introduction is only just beginning and will intensify significantly in the coming period. The aim is to ensure that citizens - especially the more vulnerable groups - have access to clear, accurate information and are not misled or manipulated.

“We must not allow people’s concerns to be turned into a tool for speculation,” the Prime Minister concluded.