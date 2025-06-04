'He Will Have to Respond': Trump Reveals Putin’s Reaction to Ukrainian Airfield Attack

U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with Russian leader Vladimir Putin for over an hour on June 4, following Ukraine’s large-scale drone assault on Russian military airfields. Trump confirmed the conversation via Truth Social, describing it as “a good conversation,” though he acknowledged it would not bring about “immediate peace.

The call, which reportedly lasted around an hour and 15 minutes, focused on Ukraine’s aerial strike that damaged a significant number of Russian aircraft, including long-range bombers and rare A-50 surveillance planes. The operation, named Spiderweb, was executed by Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) and directly overseen by President Volodymyr Zelensky. It involved 117 drones launched from multiple locations deep within Russian territory, targeting at least four airfields.

Trump said Putin reacted “very strongly” to the drone assault and declared that Russia would “have to respond.” However, Trump did not elaborate on what form that response might take, nor did he indicate whether he had advised caution. The Kremlin, initially silent, later acknowledged the incident through spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who noted that Putin had been briefed and that an investigation was underway.

The attack has drawn varied reactions. NATO called it a significant tactical success, while Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, warned of potential escalation. Kellogg stated that targeting Russia’s strategic bomber fleet - part of its nuclear deterrent - could sharply increase the risk of broader conflict. The White House, for its part, confirmed that Washington had not been informed in advance.

The assault came amid heightened tensions, following several nights of intense Russian bombardment of Ukrainian cities. Ukraine framed the operation as a necessary strike against aircraft that had repeatedly targeted civilians. Zelensky later said the operation would not have gone ahead had Russia engaged meaningfully in peace negotiations, noting that Ukraine had put forward several ceasefire proposals since March.

June 1’s drone attack came just ahead of renewed peace talks in Istanbul on June 2. Though both Ukraine and Russia sent representatives, Moscow has so far refused to agree to a ceasefire. On June 4, during a televised meeting, Putin dismissed the prospect of negotiations, accusing Ukraine of rejecting peace and relying on “terror.”

Despite Russia’s continued aggression, Trump has stopped short of sanctioning Moscow. While some of his Republican allies in Congress are pushing for new punitive measures, the president has not taken formal steps to increase pressure. Trump also mentioned that he and Putin discussed Iran’s nuclear ambitions and said both agreed that Tehran must not acquire a nuclear weapon. According to Trump, Putin expressed willingness to engage in discussions with Iran, hinting at a possible role in resolving the issue diplomatically.

Trump and Putin had last spoken on May 19, after which Trump claimed Ukraine and Russia would begin peace talks “immediately.” That optimism has not materialized, and with the latest developments, the risk of further escalation appears to be rising.

