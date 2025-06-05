Sunny Start and Thunder Showers Expected Across Bulgaria on June 5

June 5 will start mostly sunny across Bulgaria, with clouds building up later in the day. Expect cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds to develop in the afternoon, bringing brief thunder showers particularly over the western regions and the Central Balkan Mountains. Hail is also a possibility in these areas. Temperatures will reach highs between 30 and 35 degrees Celsius, while Sofia will stay a bit cooler, around 30 degrees.

Along the coast, the sun will dominate the morning and afternoon skies, accompanied by a gentle southeasterly breeze. Daytime highs will range from 24 to 27 degrees Celsius. The sea temperature remains cool, between 18 and 20 degrees Celsius, with waves reaching 1 to 2 degrees on the Douglas scale.

In the mountain areas, the morning will be mostly clear, but by afternoon, expect cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds to roll in, bringing short but intense thunderstorms especially over the Western and Central Balkan Mountains. Winds will blow from the southeast, moderate to mild in strength. Temperatures will vary with altitude — about 23 degrees Celsius at 1,200 meters and dropping to around 16 degrees at 2,000 meters.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)