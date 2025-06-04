Heated Confrontation in Bulgarian Assembly: 'Revival' MPs Block Podium and Engage in Physical Clash

The National Assembly podium was effectively blocked by MPs from the "Revival" party after their leader, Kostadin Kostadinov, called for a halt to the parliament’s work for the day. This came amid ongoing protests outside the parliament building, where supporters of the Bulgarian lev have gathered since morning.

During the debate on the second reading of the Law on Measures Against the Financing of Terrorism, Kostadinov took the floor, declaring, “Today is a black day for Bulgaria, the Janissaries are burying our country.” His statement was met with a reprimand from the Speaker of the National Assembly, Natalia Kiselova, who criticized him for disrupting order and blocking parliamentary proceedings. “The bill is important and your behavior, to put it mildly, is in violation of the rules,” Kiselova said. Kostadinov retorted by accusing the Speaker of violating the Constitution.

Kiselova also reprimanded Kostadinov’s close ally, MP Tsoncho Ganev, after he engaged in a heated confrontation with Yavor Bozhankov from "We Continue Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB). Ganev, known for his unruly behavior, went further than usual when he forcefully shoved Bozhankov into the middle of the plenary hall. The incident was triggered by Bozhankov’s objection to Revival MPs occupying the rostrum in an attempt to stall parliamentary work - a protest linked to their opposition to Bulgaria’s euro adoption.

Tensions escalated quickly, but other MPs intervened before the situation turned violent. Despite the severity of the incident, Speaker Kiselova’s response was limited to a formal reprimand for Ganev’s breach of order.

Despite the disruption, parliament continued with the vote on the amendments to the anti-terrorism law while Revival deputies maintained their presence around the podium.