Behind Closed Doors: How Bulgarian Pressure Just Rocked North Macedonia’s EU Path

The Foreign Affairs Committee of the European Parliament has decided to postpone the vote on the progress report on North Macedonia’s path towards EU membership. The move came following a proposal by the report’s rapporteur, Thomas Weitz, and after all Bulgarian MEPs jointly urged for a delay through a formal letter. The new date for the committee vote has been set for 24 June, with a plenary vote expected in July in Strasbourg.

Weitz acknowledged the political tension surrounding the report. He stated that he stands by the document, which he described as the result of negotiations involving all parliamentary groups. The report, he emphasized, reflects the European Parliament’s position and is not intended to address bilateral issues between Bulgaria and North Macedonia. According to him, matters such as minority rights are European in nature and should be treated as such.

Bulgarian MEP Ivaylo Valchev (ECR/TISP) welcomed the postponement, calling it a prudent and responsible decision. He urged for an additional meeting ahead of the June 24 vote to address unresolved concerns in the document. Another Bulgarian MEP, Svetoslav Stoyanov (ESN/Revival), also backed Weitz’s move, describing it as an act of reason. Stoyanov called on the European Parliament’s leadership to investigate the circumstances and potential irregularities linked to the preparation of the report.

The Bulgarian delegation in the EP voiced serious concerns about the process. In their letter, they pointed to potential breaches involving the unauthorized release of internal parliamentary materials, including parts of the draft and key compromise amendments, to officials in Skopje. According to GERB/EPP’s press office, the most striking example was a public statement by North Macedonia’s Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski on 1 June, in which he claimed to have had detailed prior knowledge of the report.

One particular issue raised by the Bulgarian side concerns a proposed amendment by Ivaylo Valchev. The amendment aimed to include the word “current” in references to the “Macedonian language and identity,” aligning the report with the EU’s agreed negotiating framework. The proposal was sent only to the shadow rapporteurs, their advisors, and the committee secretariat. Yet, within less than 24 hours, Mickoski appeared to be fully informed about it.

Mickoski also stated publicly that no specific proposals from MEPs would make it into the final version of the report. This, combined with his claim that his government had worked with the rapporteur for 11 months to shape the outcome, has further raised red flags in Sofia. The Bulgarian MEPs see this as a sign of either ongoing leaks from within the European Parliament or, more alarmingly, a possible breach of the institution’s communication systems by external actors. These concerns were cited in a report by the Belgian correspondent of BTA.