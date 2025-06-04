EU Commissioner Dombrovskis: Bulgaria’s Eurozone Readiness a Milestone, Not the Final Step

"This is a historic moment for Bulgaria, for the eurozone, and for the European Union as a whole," said EU Commissioner for Economy Valdis Dombrovskis during the announcement of the European Commission’s latest convergence report, which confirms that Bulgaria is prepared to join the eurozone on January 1, 2026.

According to Dombrovskis, while the report marks a major achievement, it does not conclude the process. He underlined that this is an important step, but not the final one. The next move lies with the Council of the European Union, which is expected to make the definitive decision regarding Bulgaria’s euro adoption in the first half of July.

Should the Council issue its formal approval, the decision will clear the way for Bulgaria to become the 21st member of the euro area at the beginning of 2026.

Dombrovskis also confirmed that he is heading to Sofia, where he will hold meetings with Bulgarian government officials. The talks will focus on the upcoming stages in the country’s path toward joining the eurozone.