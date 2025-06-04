EU Commissioner Dombrovskis: Bulgaria’s Eurozone Readiness a Milestone, Not the Final Step

From August 8: Stores in Bulgaria to Show Prices in Both Leva and Euro
From August 8, all retail outlets in Bulgaria are expected to display prices in both leva and euro
"This is a historic moment for Bulgaria, for the eurozone, and for the European Union as a whole," said EU Commissioner for Economy Valdis Dombrovskis during the announcement of the European Commission’s latest convergence report, which confirms that Bulgaria is prepared to join the eurozone on January 1, 2026.
According to Dombrovskis, while the report marks a major achievement, it does not conclude the process. He underlined that this is an important step, but not the final one. The next move lies with the Council of the European Union, which is expected to make the definitive decision regarding Bulgaria’s euro adoption in the first half of July.
Should the Council issue its formal approval, the decision will clear the way for Bulgaria to become the 21st member of the euro area at the beginning of 2026.
Dombrovskis also confirmed that he is heading to Sofia, where he will hold meetings with Bulgarian government officials. The talks will focus on the upcoming stages in the country’s path toward joining the eurozone.
Bulgaria has officially entered a phase of smooth and structured adoption of the euro,
The Foreign Affairs Committee of the European Parliament has decided to postpone the vote on the progress report on North Macedonia’s path towards EU membership
Bulgaria has received the green light to adopt the euro as of January 1, 2026
The eurozone stands as both a geographical and economic region made up of European Union member states that have adopted the euro as their official currency
Eurozone inflation dropped more than anticipated in May
The possibility of the European Union collapsing is not out of the question, according to American economist Jeffrey Sachs
Borderless Bulgaria: How Schengen Benefits Are Transforming Trade and Logistics
Bulgaria's Mortality Rate Remains Highest in Europe