Russians Join Anti-Euro Protest in Sofia, Cite 'Defense of Bulgarian Sovereignty'
Among the demonstrators rallying against the euro in front of Bulgaria’s National Assembly, there were also Russian nationals. This detail emerged from footage captured by Actualno.com and later posted on Facebook by the page "Bessarabian Front 2.0", which compared the events to Ukraine’s 2014 unrest.
In one clip, an older woman introduces herself to the camera as Russian, stating that she came “to help the Bulgarian people preserve their sovereignty.” Her statement echoed the tone of the demonstration, which carried a distinctly anti-European message.
Chants from the crowd included “We want our leva,” “No to the euro,” and “Resign.” More aggressive slogans such as “Death to Eurofascism” and “Mafia out” also rang out in the square. The demonstration coincides with a key moment for Bulgaria: the arrival of European Commissioners expected to present the long-awaited convergence reports on the country’s readiness to join the eurozone.
The protest began early in the morning, at 8:30, near the former Party House. Protesters there have declared they will try to block the European officials from entering the building. Their presence signals a deliberate effort to disrupt what is meant to be a symbolic step forward in Bulgaria’s eurozone accession process.
