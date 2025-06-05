From August 8: Stores in Bulgaria to Show Prices in Both Leva and Euro

Business | June 5, 2025, Thursday // 08:43
Bulgaria: From August 8: Stores in Bulgaria to Show Prices in Both Leva and Euro

From August 8, all retail outlets in Bulgaria are expected to display prices in both leva and euro, according to Nikolay Valkanov, executive director of the Association for Modern Trade. The move comes in anticipation of the country’s expected admission into the eurozone, with the final decision and date for entry projected to be announced by July 8.

Valkanov noted that the dual pricing system has already led to confusion, particularly among older shoppers. Many mistake the euro figure for a discount or a promotional offer, though in reality, it simply reflects the equivalent value of the original price in the new currency.

The requirement will be binding for all merchants, who must ensure that both prices appear side by side, using identical font and size. This rule will remain in force until the end of 2026, allowing consumers sufficient time to adapt to the changeover.

When euro banknotes and coins enter circulation, change will be given in euro. In cases where a store temporarily runs out of euro cash, customers may receive leva. Initial supplies of euro cash will be distributed by the Bulgarian National Bank and commercial banks, likely beginning in December.

There are certain exceptions to the dual pricing rule, such as fuel stations and vending machines. However, even in these cases, retailers must still find a way to inform customers of the euro equivalent of the price.

Tags: prices, Bulgaria, euro, lev

