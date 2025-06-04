Politico Highlights Bulgaria’s Euro Ambitions While Poland Stands Aside

Politics | June 4, 2025, Wednesday // 11:16
Bulgaria: Politico Highlights Bulgaria’s Euro Ambitions While Poland Stands Aside @Politico

Bulgaria is preparing to join the eurozone, a goal it has been steadily pursuing for years, even as more influential EU members like Poland distance themselves from the idea. The move comes despite internal political disputes and public resistance, with the country remaining firm in its commitment to adopting the single currency, according to Politico.

The publication contrasts Bulgaria’s determination with Poland’s growing disinterest. Sofia tied its national currency to the euro as far back as 1999, joined the EU’s Banking Union in 2020, and has worked to meet the strict economic conditions required for eurozone entry. Despite ongoing domestic disagreements, these long-term efforts signal Bulgaria's readiness to deepen its integration with the core of the European Union.

Meanwhile, Poland – often seen as an economic success story within the bloc – shows no signs of shifting its stance. The country has seen consistent growth over the last thirty years and, following the election of right-wing nationalist Karol Nawrocki as president, appears even more reluctant to adopt the euro. Warsaw remains openly opposed to joining the currency union, the report notes.

In a separate analysis, the Associated Press underlines that Bulgaria is on the brink of achieving one of its most ambitious post-accession goals: euro adoption. The move would bring it closer to the wealthier countries of Western Europe. But as the government awaits a key decision from EU institutions, the plan faces growing domestic opposition.

Public skepticism is fueled by fears over inflation, poverty, and economic uncertainty, coupled with widespread disinformation spreading through social media. These concerns are amplified by the rise of populist and eurosceptic voices across Europe. In Bulgaria, they are particularly used by nationalist and pro-Russian political actors, exploiting the economic anxieties of a population in one of the EU’s poorest member states.

Tags: Bulgaria, Poland, Eurozone, Politico

