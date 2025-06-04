Eurozone Countdown Sparks Turmoil in the Bulgarian Parliament

"Bulgaria is entering the heart of Europe," said Kiril Petkov, former prime minister and current co-leader of "We Continue the Change" (WCC), just hours before the expected publication of the European Commission's convergence report. Speaking in the corridors of the National Assembly, Petkov recalled the goals set four years ago when he entered politics - Bulgaria’s full membership in Schengen and the eurozone. “Back then, that dream sounded unrealistic. Now, after everything we've gone through, we can congratulate ourselves,” he added.

Petkov noted that Bulgaria has waited 18 years for this moment, a period during which many efforts have been made. In his view, the country is economically ready and fully aligned with the eurozone criteria. On a personal note, he stated that being European means more than having euros in your pocket - it’s about living in a rule-of-law state. He criticized large-scale infrastructure projects like the Ruse-Byala road costing 3 billion leva, and said Bulgaria needs to focus on fair wages for young medical professionals, not just empowering institutions like SANS and SATO.

Asked about the upcoming no-confidence motion WCC plans to file after a eurozone accession date is officially announced, Petkov said the topic remains undisclosed. He also acknowledged that WCC lacks the necessary signatures for the vote at this stage and will begin talks with other parties. For now, he emphasized that the entry process is on autopilot, regardless of who is in government, as the European Council and European Parliament have already set the steps in motion.

Nikolai Denkov, also from WCC, echoed Petkov’s sentiment, noting that the anticipated positive report did not come easily. “It’s the result of hard work,” he said, pointing out that joining Schengen and the eurozone has always been their top priority. Denkov commented on the spread of disinformation surrounding Bulgaria's integration - first regarding Schengen, and now about the euro. He expressed confidence that, once Bulgaria adopts the common currency, people will see the benefits for themselves and those who spread fear will be discredited.

He confirmed that WCC will submit the no-confidence motion after the European Council sets a definitive date for eurozone accession. Party leaders maintained that Bulgaria is ready for the change and stressed the importance of standing firm against fear-mongering narratives.

Borisov: Protesters Reject Progress

GERB leader Boyko Borissov also commented on the convergence report, saying he had no doubt that it would be positive. Speaking to reporters in parliament, he described the protestors gathered outside as people who “want Bulgaria to stay out of the club of developed nations.” According to Borissov, today’s report doesn’t alter anything strategically - the real challenges and work will come next year when Bulgarians must begin to see the benefits of eurozone membership.

Borissov also criticized WCC for discussing a no-confidence vote. “I don’t understand the colleagues from WCC-DB. Even if the European Council gives a positive decision on July 8, that doesn't change the government or its priorities. And if they go through with the vote, they will find themselves alongside ‘Revival,’ MECH, ‘Greatness,’ and Rumen Radev,” he warned. He said WCC should be worried about that alignment and should explain their motives to voters.

The GERB leader accused Petkov of contributing nothing to the euro adoption process and described his party’s actions as destabilizing. He called the timing of the no-confidence vote “grotesque,” especially when Brussels is watching.

Borissov assured that the government would not allow price speculation linked to euro adoption. He said that if regulatory bodies like the CPC requested more authority to counter unjustified price increases, GERB would back such measures. "They just need to ask and clearly state how they plan to prevent abuses," he added.

Regarding the protests, he reiterated that demonstrations are a democratic right, but said the country must now look forward. According to him, once the eurozone report is out, the real task will be to ensure that citizens feel tangible improvements - in interest rates, in economic participation, and in the sense that Bulgaria is truly part of Europe’s core.

Parliamentary Tensions and Boycott

Inside the National Assembly, political friction intensified. Deputies from "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria," "DPS-New Beginning," "BSP-United Left," "There is Such a People," and several GERB MPs left the plenary hall during a declaration by “Revival” leader Kostadin Kostadinov. He read historical excerpts and accused pro-euro MPs of betraying the people, calling them “janissaries.”

Remaining in the hall were “Revival,” “Greatness,” and MECH. Kostadinov’s party held up placards reading “No to the euro,” “Yes to our lev,” and “Ask the people first.” He warned that any government pushing forward with the euro would “pay a cruel price.”

Afterwards, "Greatness" leader Ivelin Mihaylov and a MECH representative also read statements against the euro. MECH vowed that if institutions collapse, they would call on the people to take back power directly.

Martin Dimitrov from WCC-DB followed with a rebuttal, stating that adopting the euro would not strip Bulgaria of its identity, but would instead cement its place in Europe. He claimed that euro adoption would lead to higher incomes - first in the private sector, and later in the public one.

Meanwhile, proposals for several parliamentary agenda items were rejected. “Revivala” requested a hearing for Interior Minister Daniel Mitov about public safety in Haskovo following a recent murder, but Speaker Natalia Kiselova explained that Mitov was out of the country. Another proposal from WCC-DB to hear State Security Agency head Plamen Tonchev was also rejected after a divided vote. A third item - establishing a temporary commission to examine the energy sector's links to businessman Hristo Kovachki - also failed to pass despite a re-vote.