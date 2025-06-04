'No to the Euro': Massive Rally Blocks Parliament as Bulgaria Awaits Eurozone Decision (PHOTOS & VIDEO)

A tense protest erupted in the center of Sofia, as opponents of Bulgaria’s planned adoption of the euro on January 1, 2026, gathered to voice their dissent. The demonstrators attempted to storm the National Assembly building, pushing against police cordons, but were stopped by law enforcement.

The crowd repeatedly shouted slogans such as “Resignation,” “Mafia,” “No to the Euro,” and “Murderers.” Protesters tried to block all entrances to the parliament, but police officers maintained tight security around the building. Traffic on Dondukov Boulevard was halted after demonstrators blocked the street and barricaded the parliament’s rear entrance, though police prevented direct access to the doors.

Organizers of the rally urged supporters to gather by noon, calling for as many as 100,000 people to assemble on the yellow cobblestones near the parliament. This demonstration coincides with the expected arrival of European Commission representatives around midday for the announcement of the convergence report scheduled for 2 p.m.

Update: A human chain formed by protesters opposing the adoption of the euro surrounded all main access points to the National Assembly, aiming to prevent MPs from exiting the building. The demonstrators also intended to block the expected arrival of European Commissioners scheduled to present the convergence report at noon.

Despite their efforts, the protesters were unable to get close to the doors themselves, which were heavily guarded by police and gendarmerie. Instead, they blocked the surrounding approaches.

The blockade brought traffic to a halt not only in the square between the Bulgarian National Bank and the former Party House - where the protest began at 8:30 AM - but also on Dondukov Boulevard, where another group had gathered near a rear entrance to the National Assembly.

Additional demonstrators positioned themselves near the entrance of the former Party House, between the Council of Ministers and the Presidency, where members of the Central Election Commission typically enter. In total, protesters occupied three entry points to the parliament building.

“We’ll see at 12 whether the European Commissioners dare to come inside. No retreat,” declared one of the organizers, Nedyalko Nedyalkov.

A dense police presence was also stationed on the steps in front of the Bulgarian National Bank’s doors. Meanwhile, the crowd continued to chant demands for resignation.

Protesters carried signs demanding to “Keep the Bulgarian lev!” and called for “Resignation, trial, and prison” for leading political parties including GERB, BSP, DPS, WCC, DB, and TISP. The event began with the crowd singing the Bulgarian national anthem between the parliament building and the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB).

Speakers at the protest called for the occupation of the parliament area to continue in the days ahead. Several deputies from the nationalist “Revival” party left the parliament chamber to join the crowd on stage. Their leader, Kostadin Kostadinov, accused the BNB of complaining to police early in the morning that the noise from several hundred gathered people was interfering with bank operations.

Kostadinov warned, “If this false positive report passes, there will be no more BNB.” The protesters were also addressed by journalist Dilyana Gaytandzhieva, a controversial figure accused by Christo Grozev of working with Russian intelligence; she responded that she would sue him for defamation.

This protest follows an earlier rally on May 31, organized by an initiative committee alongside “Revival,” held in anticipation of today’s convergence report which is expected to confirm Bulgaria’s readiness for eurozone entry.

Police forces, including the “Security Police” and the Gendarmerie, were deployed to guard the parliament entrances, preventing protesters from blocking access. Organizers called on Members of Parliament to join the demonstration in solidarity.

The atmosphere was charged, with whistles, trombones, and chants echoing “Freedom for the lev, death to the euro” and “enichari,” a historical term for Ottoman janissaries used as a political insult.

The European Commission and European Central Bank reports confirming Bulgaria’s compliance with the four key economic criteria - price stability, sustainable public finances, long-term interest rates, and stable exchange rate - are due around 2 p.m. local time.

Bulgaria’s final approval for eurozone membership will be decided by the Eurogroup finance ministers on July 8, following consultations with the European Parliament and discussions within the European Council.