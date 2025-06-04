Pensioners in Bulgaria Misinterpret Euro Prices as Special Deals Before Euro Launch

Society | June 4, 2025, Wednesday // 10:18
Bulgaria: Pensioners in Bulgaria Misinterpret Euro Prices as Special Deals Before Euro Launch

Many pensioners in Bulgaria are getting confused by seeing prices listed both in levs and euros on the same product labels. According to Nikolay Valkanov, executive director of the Association for Modern Trade, people often mistake the euro price for a discount or promotion because it appears lower than the lev price. “Some believe it’s a special offer simply because the euro figure is smaller,” Valkanov explained to Nova TV, emphasizing the need to clarify that the euro amount is just the currency equivalent.

Large retail chains have taken the initiative to start displaying dual prices in levs and euros ahead of the mandatory deadline. This practice began earlier this week, nearly two months before the official requirement kicks in on August 8, 2025.

The law mandates that after the formal decision for Bulgaria’s eurozone entry - which is expected on July 8 - dual pricing must be displayed for one year. This means retailers must clearly show prices in both currencies with equal font size and clarity, Valkanov noted.

Certain sectors will be exempt from the dual price display rule. Gas stations and taxis, for example, won’t show prices in both currencies, but they still must inform customers about prices in euros. Cigarettes and alcohol will continue to be labeled in levs until existing stock runs out, with prices fully switching to euros from January 1, 2026. Until then, prices will remain in levs through December 31, 2025.

The Bulgarian National Bank plans to distribute euro banknotes and coins to commercial banks starting in December 2025. Banks will then supply these euros to their customers, enabling change to be given in euros from the start of 2026.

In recent days, Bulgaria’s biggest retail chains have begun dual price labeling as part of their preparations for the euro adoption. Meanwhile, international reports confirm that the European Commission is set to approve Bulgaria’s euro entry on June 4, with the official switch scheduled for January 1, 2026.

Source: Nova TV

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: prices, euro, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

From August 8: Stores in Bulgaria to Show Prices in Both Leva and Euro

From August 8, all retail outlets in Bulgaria are expected to display prices in both leva and euro

Business | June 5, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

The Inevitable End of the Bulgarian Lev: Why Resistance to the Euro Is Futile

The Bulgarian Lev was introduced in 1879, originally pegged to the French Franc. From its inception, the Lev has been linked to foreign currencies

Business » Finance | June 5, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Small Businesses Are Not Ready for the Euro Transition

Small businesses in Bulgaria are far from ready to fully embrace the euro

Business | June 5, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Bulgaria: Government, Businesses and Unions Sign Pact to Ensure Smooth Euro Transition

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov announced that the government will implement a mechanism for coordination with businesses, producers, and trade unions aimed at curbing speculation in prices surrounding the adoption of the euro

Politics | June 4, 2025, Wednesday // 21:06

Sunny Start and Thunder Showers Expected Across Bulgaria on June 5

June 5 will start mostly sunny across Bulgaria, with clouds building up later in the day

Society » Environment | June 4, 2025, Wednesday // 18:04

Heated Confrontation in Bulgarian Assembly: 'Revival' MPs Block Podium and Engage in Physical Clash

The National Assembly podium was effectively blocked by MPs from the "Revival" party after their leader, Kostadin Kostadinov

Politics | June 4, 2025, Wednesday // 17:49
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Sunny Start and Thunder Showers Expected Across Bulgaria on June 5

June 5 will start mostly sunny across Bulgaria, with clouds building up later in the day

Society » Environment | June 4, 2025, Wednesday // 18:04

Bulgaria’s Vaping Ban Pending Approval from Brussels

The ban on vaping in Bulgaria is set to be enforced, but only after receiving the green light from Brussels

Society » Health | June 4, 2025, Wednesday // 16:00

Elon Musk’s Starlink May Soon Connect Bulgaria’s Remote Villages

Bulgaria is taking a step toward improved digital connectivity in its most remote areas

Society | June 4, 2025, Wednesday // 08:43

Bulgaria Weather Forecast: Up to 35°C on June 4, with Afternoon Rain in Some Areas

Wednesday will bring mostly sunny skies across the country, though occasional afternoon showers are expected in some areas

Society » Environment | June 3, 2025, Tuesday // 17:08

Only 3.5% of the World’s Population Enjoy Full Civil Rights - Bulgaria Among Countries with Limited Freedoms

Only 3.5% of the global population lives in countries where civil rights and freedoms are fully upheld

Society | June 3, 2025, Tuesday // 14:22

Dangerous Heat Waves and Storms Expected in Bulgaria Over the Next Two Weeks

The first half of June in Bulgaria is shaping up as a genuine summer introduction

Society » Environment | June 3, 2025, Tuesday // 13:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria