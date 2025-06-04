Pensioners in Bulgaria Misinterpret Euro Prices as Special Deals Before Euro Launch

Many pensioners in Bulgaria are getting confused by seeing prices listed both in levs and euros on the same product labels. According to Nikolay Valkanov, executive director of the Association for Modern Trade, people often mistake the euro price for a discount or promotion because it appears lower than the lev price. “Some believe it’s a special offer simply because the euro figure is smaller,” Valkanov explained to Nova TV, emphasizing the need to clarify that the euro amount is just the currency equivalent.

Large retail chains have taken the initiative to start displaying dual prices in levs and euros ahead of the mandatory deadline. This practice began earlier this week, nearly two months before the official requirement kicks in on August 8, 2025.

The law mandates that after the formal decision for Bulgaria’s eurozone entry - which is expected on July 8 - dual pricing must be displayed for one year. This means retailers must clearly show prices in both currencies with equal font size and clarity, Valkanov noted.

Certain sectors will be exempt from the dual price display rule. Gas stations and taxis, for example, won’t show prices in both currencies, but they still must inform customers about prices in euros. Cigarettes and alcohol will continue to be labeled in levs until existing stock runs out, with prices fully switching to euros from January 1, 2026. Until then, prices will remain in levs through December 31, 2025.

The Bulgarian National Bank plans to distribute euro banknotes and coins to commercial banks starting in December 2025. Banks will then supply these euros to their customers, enabling change to be given in euros from the start of 2026.

In recent days, Bulgaria’s biggest retail chains have begun dual price labeling as part of their preparations for the euro adoption. Meanwhile, international reports confirm that the European Commission is set to approve Bulgaria’s euro entry on June 4, with the official switch scheduled for January 1, 2026.

Source: Nova TV