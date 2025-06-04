Russian Forces Capture Two More Villages in Ukraine's Sumy Oblast

According to an update published by the Ukrainian military analysis platform DeepState during the night of June 3 to 4, Russian forces have taken control of two more settlements in Sumy Oblast – Andriivka and Vodolahy. These developments point to the continued expansion of Russia’s presence in the northern region of Ukraine.

The update also noted additional Russian advances near Yablunivka in Sumy Oblast, as well as near Dyliivka in Donetsk Oblast. While full control has not been confirmed in some areas, the front lines remain fluid and volatile, with fighting ongoing.

This marks the latest stage in a broader offensive that has seen Russia pushing deeper into Ukrainian territory in the north. On June 1, Andrii Demchenko, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service, stated that Russian assault groups have been operating with increased aggression in Sumy Oblast. He described how they often move in on motorcycles or all-terrain vehicles, attempting to break through the Ukrainian defense lines, hold positions, and wait for reinforcements before launching further attacks.

These tactics have led to a series of territorial gains. Late on May 31 into June 1, DeepState confirmed the fall of Volodymyrivka to Russian forces. By the following night, the analysts reported that Kostiantynivka, located in the northern part of Sumy Oblast, had also been occupied. Meanwhile, the status of Kindrativka, Oleksiivka, and another settlement called Vodolaha remained uncertain, though indications suggested they might also be under Russian control.