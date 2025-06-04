Russian Forces Capture Two More Villages in Ukraine's Sumy Oblast

World » UKRAINE | June 4, 2025, Wednesday // 09:14
Bulgaria: Russian Forces Capture Two More Villages in Ukraine's Sumy Oblast @DeepState

According to an update published by the Ukrainian military analysis platform DeepState during the night of June 3 to 4, Russian forces have taken control of two more settlements in Sumy Oblast – Andriivka and Vodolahy. These developments point to the continued expansion of Russia’s presence in the northern region of Ukraine.

The update also noted additional Russian advances near Yablunivka in Sumy Oblast, as well as near Dyliivka in Donetsk Oblast. While full control has not been confirmed in some areas, the front lines remain fluid and volatile, with fighting ongoing.

This marks the latest stage in a broader offensive that has seen Russia pushing deeper into Ukrainian territory in the north. On June 1, Andrii Demchenko, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service, stated that Russian assault groups have been operating with increased aggression in Sumy Oblast. He described how they often move in on motorcycles or all-terrain vehicles, attempting to break through the Ukrainian defense lines, hold positions, and wait for reinforcements before launching further attacks.

These tactics have led to a series of territorial gains. Late on May 31 into June 1, DeepState confirmed the fall of Volodymyrivka to Russian forces. By the following night, the analysts reported that Kostiantynivka, located in the northern part of Sumy Oblast, had also been occupied. Meanwhile, the status of Kindrativka, Oleksiivka, and another settlement called Vodolaha remained uncertain, though indications suggested they might also be under Russian control.

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ukraine, Russia, sumy

Related Articles:

'He Will Have to Respond': Trump Reveals Putin’s Reaction to Ukrainian Airfield Attack

U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with Russian leader Vladimir Putin for over an hour on June 4, following Ukraine’s large-scale drone assault on Russian military airfields

World » Russia | June 4, 2025, Wednesday // 20:54

Ukraine’s Underwater Assault: Crimean Bridge Hit in New SBU Operation

Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) has confirmed carrying out a new operation targeting the Crimean Bridge, marking the third such strike since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion

World » Ukraine | June 3, 2025, Tuesday // 14:42

Civilians Targeted in Russian Assault on Sumy; Multiple Casualties Reported

Russian forces struck the central area of Sumy on the morning of June 2

World » Ukraine | June 3, 2025, Tuesday // 12:37

Kostiantynivka Falls to Russia, Hundreds of Settlements Black Out After Ukrainian Attack

Russian troops have taken control of the village of Kostiantynivka in northern Sumy Oblast

World » Ukraine | June 3, 2025, Tuesday // 09:53

Russia Lays Out Absurd Ceasefire Demands: Ukrainian Withdrawal, Neutrality, and Elections

On the evening of June 2, Russian state outlets RIA Novosti and TASS released the contents of a “memorandum of settlement” allegedly handed to the Ukrainian side during recent negotiations

World » Ukraine | June 3, 2025, Tuesday // 06:50

Ceasefire Proposal and Prisoner Exchange Highlight Second Round of Peace Talks Between Ukraine and Russia

Vladimir Medinsky, the head of the Russian delegation at the peace talks in Istanbul, stated that Russia is offering Ukraine a partial ceasefire on certain fronts

World » Ukraine | June 2, 2025, Monday // 18:44
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Ukraine’s Underwater Assault: Crimean Bridge Hit in New SBU Operation

Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) has confirmed carrying out a new operation targeting the Crimean Bridge, marking the third such strike since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion

World » Ukraine | June 3, 2025, Tuesday // 14:42

Civilians Targeted in Russian Assault on Sumy; Multiple Casualties Reported

Russian forces struck the central area of Sumy on the morning of June 2

World » Ukraine | June 3, 2025, Tuesday // 12:37

Kostiantynivka Falls to Russia, Hundreds of Settlements Black Out After Ukrainian Attack

Russian troops have taken control of the village of Kostiantynivka in northern Sumy Oblast

World » Ukraine | June 3, 2025, Tuesday // 09:53

Russia Lays Out Absurd Ceasefire Demands: Ukrainian Withdrawal, Neutrality, and Elections

On the evening of June 2, Russian state outlets RIA Novosti and TASS released the contents of a “memorandum of settlement” allegedly handed to the Ukrainian side during recent negotiations

World » Ukraine | June 3, 2025, Tuesday // 06:50

Ceasefire Proposal and Prisoner Exchange Highlight Second Round of Peace Talks Between Ukraine and Russia

Vladimir Medinsky, the head of the Russian delegation at the peace talks in Istanbul, stated that Russia is offering Ukraine a partial ceasefire on certain fronts

World » Ukraine | June 2, 2025, Monday // 18:44

Ukrainian Land Forces Commander Resigns After Deadly Russian Missile Strike on Training Camp

Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi, the head of Ukraine’s land forces since November, has resigned after a Russian missile attack on a Ukrainian military training site in Dnipropetrovsk region claimed the lives of 12 soldiers and wounded 60 more

World » Ukraine | June 2, 2025, Monday // 10:05
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria