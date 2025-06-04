Political Scientist: Anti-Euro Voices Are Loud but Represent a Minority in Bulgaria

The debate around Bulgaria's future eurozone membership continues to stir political and public reactions. Political scientist Tsvetanka Andreeva, speaking on Nova TV, underlined that while opposition to the euro is loud, it is not widespread. According to her, roughly a quarter of the population expresses strong anti-euro sentiments, often linked to pro-Russian political circles. She made a clear distinction between these opponents and those who are merely apprehensive about the transitional phase and its possible effects - anxiety she attributes more to uncertainty than ideological resistance.

Milen Lyubenov, also a political scientist, added that Bulgaria's course is already set and expects tensions to subside soon. He referred to the experience of other EU countries, where public trust in the euro rose significantly after its introduction. Lyubenov believes the same pattern will repeat in Bulgaria once the process is underway and the public becomes better informed.

Andreeva also emphasized the importance of a targeted information campaign to clarify the benefits and practical aspects of the currency switch. She stressed that while some of the euro’s critics have legitimate concerns, the loudest voices do not reflect the majority view. On the political front, she argued that the country’s transition to the euro requires a period of stable governance, not further political upheaval.

Commenting on the no-confidence motion prepared by the WCC-DB, Lyubenov warned that political instability at this stage could prove dangerous. He noted that if GERB, led by Boyko Borissov, opts for early elections, President Rumen Radev's actions suggest he may be planning to step further into party politics—an unpredictable and high-risk development. In Lyubenov’s view, such a move could serve as a catalyst for the current ruling majority to consolidate in order to counterbalance the president’s ambitions.

Andreeva added that the core issue is the lack of a viable alternative to the existing government. Rather than focusing on toppling a stable cabinet, she suggested that the PP-DB should consider playing a constructive role within it. As for Radev, she does not see him successfully building a broader political base, noting that his appeal is largely confined to a left-leaning electorate, which she estimates at around 20–25%.

Lyubenov was careful to point out that the introduction of the euro won’t magically fix deeper structural problems, particularly in the area of the rule of law. In this context, he also touched on the internal dynamics within the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS). Responding to Andreeva’s comment that Delyan Peevski is now the party's legitimate leader, he acknowledged that some factions loyal to honorary chairman Ahmed Dogan prefer to remain within the original party structure rather than form a splinter group.

Still, Lyubenov warned that Peevski’s growing influence, while it may yield short-term gains, carries risks. Should he face even a minor political setback, the entire power model built around his leadership could quickly unravel.

