Elon Musk’s Starlink May Soon Connect Bulgaria’s Remote Villages

Society | June 4, 2025, Wednesday // 08:43
Bulgaria: Elon Musk's Starlink May Soon Connect Bulgaria's Remote Villages

Bulgaria is taking a step toward improved digital connectivity in its most remote areas, as the Communications Regulatory Commission (CRC) announced plans to open discussions on the potential deployment of Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet system. The initiative is aimed specifically at small, hard-to-reach villages struggling with poor or non-existent mobile network coverage.

The announcement came after CRC Chairman Ivan Dimitrov and a team of experts from the Commission attended a live demonstration of Starlink’s high-speed broadband capabilities. The event showcased the potential of the satellite system to provide fast and reliable internet access in areas that traditional providers have long neglected.

According to the CRC, the presentation highlighted how Starlink could serve both individual users and businesses across Bulgaria. The discussion focused on how this technology might close connectivity gaps, support local development, and bring digital services to communities that have so far been left behind.

Starlink, developed by Musk’s aerospace company SpaceX, operates through a network of low-orbit satellites and is already being used in various rural and underserved regions around the world. The Bulgarian regulator now aims to explore how the system could be integrated into the country’s telecommunications landscape, with a focus on enhancing digital inclusion for isolated settlements.

