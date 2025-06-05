Halkidiki, Thessaloniki, Kavala: Bulgarian Property Interest Soars in Greece

Bulgarians are stepping up property purchases in Northern Greece, with demand picking up pace following the country’s entry into Schengen by land. Real estate agents report growing interest, particularly in popular tourist areas like Halkidiki, Thessaloniki, and Kavala.

In Halkidiki, prices are on the rise, with forecasts pointing to a 15% increase this year. The Bulgarian National Radio reports that Bulgarian buyers were the second most active group among foreign nationals making purchases in Greece in the past year. Most buyers are interested in vacation homes priced up to €150,000. However, deals exceeding €400,000 are also taking place. Agents note that Bulgarians are showing little interest in new developments.

In Thessaloniki, the trend is different. There, Bulgarian buyers are looking primarily at apartments intended for rental income. The city’s urban profile and rental potential are driving the investment appeal for those seeking returns.

The region around Kavala is also attracting Bulgarian investors. Purchases in the area are typically made for holiday use, though many buyers are also considering the option of renting out the properties during the tourist season. Brokers working in Northern Greece confirm that the combination of personal use and investment potential is a key factor in these decisions.