Bulgaria Weather Forecast: Up to 35°C on June 4, with Afternoon Rain in Some Areas

Society » ENVIRONMENT | June 3, 2025, Tuesday // 17:08
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Weather Forecast: Up to 35°C on June 4, with Afternoon Rain in Some Areas Photo: Stella Ivanova

Wednesday will bring mostly sunny skies across the country, though occasional afternoon showers are expected in some areas. Winds will be light and variable in direction. Daytime temperatures will range from 30 to 35 degrees Celsius, with the capital Sofia reaching around 30°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, the weather will also be predominantly sunny. A gentle wind from the south to southeast will blow throughout the day. Maximum temperatures along the shore will be between 25°C and 29°C. Sea water temperatures remain slightly cooler, ranging from 18°C to 19°C.

In the mountains, conditions will be clear for most of the day, with brief rain showers likely in certain regions during the afternoon. Winds there will be light to moderate, coming from the north. Temperatures will reach around 23°C at an altitude of 1,200 meters and 16°C at 2,000 meters.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

Tags: weather, Bulgaria, temperatures

