Bulgaria Weather Forecast: Up to 35°C on June 4, with Afternoon Rain in Some Areas
Wednesday will bring mostly sunny skies across the country, though occasional afternoon showers are expected in some areas. Winds will be light and variable in direction. Daytime temperatures will range from 30 to 35 degrees Celsius, with the capital Sofia reaching around 30°C.
Along the Black Sea coast, the weather will also be predominantly sunny. A gentle wind from the south to southeast will blow throughout the day. Maximum temperatures along the shore will be between 25°C and 29°C. Sea water temperatures remain slightly cooler, ranging from 18°C to 19°C.
In the mountains, conditions will be clear for most of the day, with brief rain showers likely in certain regions during the afternoon. Winds there will be light to moderate, coming from the north. Temperatures will reach around 23°C at an altitude of 1,200 meters and 16°C at 2,000 meters.
Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)
Dangerous Heat Waves and Storms Expected in Bulgaria Over the Next Two Weeks
The first half of June in Bulgaria is shaping up as a genuine summer introduction
Bulgaria’s June 3 Forecast: Pleasant Heat with Isolated Showers
On June 3, the weather in Bulgaria will be mostly sunny, with cumulonimbus clouds developing during the afternoon
June 2 Weather Update: Warm and Mostly Sunny Across Bulgaria
On June 2, Bulgaria will see mostly sunny skies across much of the country
Bulgaria Weekend Weather Forecast: Sunshine and Thunderstorms Expected
The weekend weather in Bulgaria will show a mix of sun and rain, with notable regional differences
Rain, Thunder, and Hail Expected in Bulgaria on May 30
Bulgaria’s weather on May 30 will be marked by typical spring instability
Bulgaria’s June Forecast: Heat Reaching Up to 38°C Alongside Sunny and Rainy Days
Bulgaria’s June weather will bring a mix of sun, heat, and occasional rain, with temperatures ranging broadly from a cool 10 degrees to a sweltering 38