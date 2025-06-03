Is the EU Preparing to Sideline Bulgaria in North Macedonia Talks?

The European Commission is exploring options to streamline the EU accession process in a bid to prevent bilateral issues from blocking enlargement, especially in today’s tense geopolitical landscape. This became clear during a hearing of EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos at the European Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, as reported by BTA.

Kos emphasized that the EU remains committed to seeing North Macedonia's negotiations begin in earnest - once the required constitutional amendments are made. She noted that dialogue between Sofia and Skopje must resume to resolve the outstanding issues, adding that she is ready to help facilitate talks if needed.

The Commissioner pointed out that negotiations with Albania are progressing, with 24 chapters already opened. As for Serbia, she said she had urged President Aleksandar Vučić to continue reform efforts and work toward restoring public trust. However, she also warned that Vucic’s recent participation in Moscow’s May 9 celebrations makes the EU’s job harder.

When speaking on Kosovo, Kos reiterated that its path to EU membership goes directly through the normalization of relations with Serbia. She called for the swift establishment of new institutions in Kosovo following the elections.

On Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kos acknowledged the ongoing political deadlock but stressed that the EU’s door remains open. Meanwhile, Montenegro was singled out as a positive example - negotiations are progressing well, six chapters have already been closed, and talks could wrap up by next year.

She described Turkey as a key strategic partner and said both sides benefit when Ankara stays committed to European values. Georgia, however, was criticized for drifting away from its European path, with Kos warning that recent moves by the Georgian government threaten the country’s democratic foundations.

Kos also called for immediate progress with Ukraine and Moldova, stating that all preparations for opening negotiations are complete and it is now up to the EU Council to act. “If we want peace and security in Europe, we need independence and unity. Enlargement is not just a moral obligation—it is central to European unification and will drive economic growth,” she told the committee. She expressed hope that the next four years will see at least one more country joining the Union.

But in response to her comments regarding Bulgaria and North Macedonia, Bulgarian MEPs pushed back. Andrey Kovatchev (EPP/GERB) insisted that there is no bilateral dispute at play - pointing out that the negotiation framework with North Macedonia was adopted by all 27 EU members and Skopje itself. He said it was unfortunate that Macedonian citizens continue to be delayed by their government's failure to implement the 2022 Council conclusions.

Stanislav Stoyanov (ESN/“Revival”) reminded the hearing that Bulgaria lifted its veto on North Macedonia's accession path back in 2022. He argued that any outstanding issues are now between North Macedonia and the EU. Stoyanov also revealed that, in his role as shadow rapporteur, he had requested an investigation into the leak of an EP draft report on North Macedonia’s progress - alleging that the candidate country was directly involved in shaping the content.

Ivaylo Valchev (ECR/TISP) added that he was stunned to see a written amendment he submitted being discussed the very next day by North Macedonia’s Prime Minister, raising questions about the integrity of the reporting process.