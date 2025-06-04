Big Eurozone Decision for Bulgaria Coming in the Next Few Hours - Are We In?

Bulgaria is on track to become the eurozone’s 21st member at the start of next year. According to Bulgarian media "Club Z" and their sources from the Finance Ministry and Brussels, both the European Commission and the European Central Bank are set to publish favorable assessments of the country's readiness on June 4. These convergence reports are expected to recommend that Bulgaria adopt the euro on January 1, 2026.

The documents suggest that Bulgaria has successfully met all the necessary conditions to join the currency union - known as the Maastricht criteria. These include strict economic and legal benchmarks designed to ensure that a candidate country's economy is compatible with the eurozone's rules and framework.

Specifically, Bulgaria has maintained an average annual inflation rate within 1.5 percentage points of the three EU countries with the lowest inflation. It has also kept its public finances within the required limits—namely, a budget deficit below 3% of GDP and government debt under 60% of GDP. In addition, Bulgaria’s long-term interest rates have remained within 2 percentage points of the three most stable Member States. The lev has remained firmly pegged to the euro at a fixed rate of 1.95583, and the country has now spent more than two years in the ERM II mechanism, as required. Legal compatibility with EU treaties and the independence of the Bulgarian National Bank have also been addressed.

While the ECB and EC reports carry significant weight, the final decision still lies with the EU Council. It will be made following a formal proposal by the Commission, a recommendation from eurozone countries, input from the European Parliament, and a political-level discussion within the European Council, where member states are represented by their heads of government.

Adopting the euro is expected to bring a series of benefits to Bulgaria’s economy. These include smoother cross-border trade and travel, the elimination of currency exchange fees and risks, and an improved climate for attracting foreign investment. The country will also gain more robust oversight of its financial system and public finances, reducing the likelihood of financial instability, such as the crises seen in the past with Corpbank and during the 1990s.

Additional advantages include access to cheaper borrowing on international markets and the financial protection provided by the European Stability Mechanism. In times of economic hardship, Bulgaria would also have the European Central Bank as a permanent safety net.

Politically, joining the eurozone represents deeper integration into the European Union. Along with Schengen membership, adopting the euro signals Bulgaria’s movement away from its communist-era legacy and its firm place within the EU’s central structures. It also reduces exposure to foreign political pressure and influence, reinforcing the country’s western alignment.

