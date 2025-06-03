Anesthesiologist Charged Over Death of 6-Year-Old Boy After Dental Procedure in Plovdiv

An anesthesiologist from Plovdiv has been formally charged in connection with the death of six-year-old Angel Raichev, who died on April 4 after undergoing dental treatment under general anesthesia. The Plovdiv District Prosecutor’s Office announced that Dr. Plamen Mandev is accused of causing the child’s death through negligent performance of his medical duties - a regulated activity classified as one involving heightened risk.

According to the state prosecution, Dr. Mandev failed to conduct a proper evaluation of Angel’s condition, overlooked key symptoms and medical history, and ultimately administered a higher-than-appropriate dose of a medication. These actions, they said, violated fundamental principles of safe and quality medical practice. The charge was filed under Article 123, Paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code.

Angel had been admitted for treatment of multiple cases of caries and pulpitis, which required a lengthy procedure at the private dental clinic “Medicus Alpha.” The boy had reportedly been turned away by other dentists due to the extent of his dental issues. His parents, Georgi and Magdalena Raichevi, accepted the clinic’s suggestion to place their son under full anesthesia. The intervention reportedly lasted three hours, but the child’s mother has claimed Angel remained under anesthesia for as long as four hours - double the duration initially communicated to the family.

Though Angel regained consciousness after the procedure, his condition suddenly deteriorated. He died shortly thereafter. The prosecution has so far conducted a number of investigative actions, including witness interviews and the completion of a forensic medical report. A full forensic medical review and an additional toxicological analysis are also pending.

As part of the legal process, Dr. Mandev has been placed under a measure of non-detention, with bail set at 3,000 leva. The investigation is ongoing.