Ex-PM Confident in Bulgaria's Eurozone Progress, Unfazed by Upcoming Protests

Nikolai Denkov, former prime minister and current chairman of the parliamentary group of “We Continue the Change–Democratic Bulgaria” (WCC-DB), expressed confidence that Bulgaria will receive a favorable convergence report regarding its eurozone membership. Speaking ahead of the expected protests opposing the euro and calling for the preservation of the lev, scheduled for Wednesday, Denkov emphasized that such demonstrations would not alter the country’s stance. “I expect this assessment to reflect the fact that Bulgaria fulfills all the necessary criteria,” he said. He added that a series of political decisions would need to follow by late June or early July.

Denkov also confirmed that he is the united presidential candidate for the WCC-DB alliance. He underlined the importance of a transparent and well-structured process that would eventually produce the strongest contender for the upcoming election. “We are not discussing specific names at this stage, nor should we. What matters now is that the process be fair and result in a candidate who can win and serve as president,” Denkov said.

On the subject of a potential vote of no confidence against Prime Minister Dimitar Zhelyazkov’s cabinet, Denkov said that the idea remains on the table for “We Continue the Change.” However, there is still no agreement with coalition partners from “Democratic Bulgaria” regarding the timing or focus of such a motion.