Ex-PM Confident in Bulgaria's Eurozone Progress, Unfazed by Upcoming Protests

Politics | June 3, 2025, Tuesday // 14:53
Bulgaria: Ex-PM Confident in Bulgaria's Eurozone Progress, Unfazed by Upcoming Protests Nikolai Denkov

Nikolai Denkov, former prime minister and current chairman of the parliamentary group of “We Continue the Change–Democratic Bulgaria” (WCC-DB), expressed confidence that Bulgaria will receive a favorable convergence report regarding its eurozone membership. Speaking ahead of the expected protests opposing the euro and calling for the preservation of the lev, scheduled for Wednesday, Denkov emphasized that such demonstrations would not alter the country’s stance. “I expect this assessment to reflect the fact that Bulgaria fulfills all the necessary criteria,” he said. He added that a series of political decisions would need to follow by late June or early July.

Denkov also confirmed that he is the united presidential candidate for the WCC-DB alliance. He underlined the importance of a transparent and well-structured process that would eventually produce the strongest contender for the upcoming election. “We are not discussing specific names at this stage, nor should we. What matters now is that the process be fair and result in a candidate who can win and serve as president,Denkov said.

On the subject of a potential vote of no confidence against Prime Minister Dimitar Zhelyazkov’s cabinet, Denkov said that the idea remains on the table for “We Continue the Change.” However, there is still no agreement with coalition partners from “Democratic Bulgaria” regarding the timing or focus of such a motion.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Denkov, euro, Bulgaria, convergence report

Related Articles:

From August 8: Stores in Bulgaria to Show Prices in Both Leva and Euro

From August 8, all retail outlets in Bulgaria are expected to display prices in both leva and euro

Business | June 5, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

The Inevitable End of the Bulgarian Lev: Why Resistance to the Euro Is Futile

The Bulgarian Lev was introduced in 1879, originally pegged to the French Franc. From its inception, the Lev has been linked to foreign currencies

Business » Finance | June 5, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Small Businesses Are Not Ready for the Euro Transition

Small businesses in Bulgaria are far from ready to fully embrace the euro

Business | June 5, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Vaping Ban Pending Approval from Brussels

The ban on vaping in Bulgaria is set to be enforced, but only after receiving the green light from Brussels

Society » Health | June 4, 2025, Wednesday // 14:00

How the Eurozone’s History Challenges Common Fears About the Single Currency

The eurozone stands as both a geographical and economic region made up of European Union member states that have adopted the euro as their official currency

World » EU | June 4, 2025, Wednesday // 13:00

Eurozone Countdown Sparks Turmoil in the Bulgarian Parliament

"Bulgaria is entering the heart of Europe," said Kiril Petkov

Politics | June 4, 2025, Wednesday // 11:30
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Eurozone Countdown Sparks Turmoil in the Bulgarian Parliament

"Bulgaria is entering the heart of Europe," said Kiril Petkov

Politics | June 4, 2025, Wednesday // 11:30

Politico Highlights Bulgaria’s Euro Ambitions While Poland Stands Aside

Bulgaria is preparing to join the eurozone, a goal it has been steadily pursuing for year

Politics | June 4, 2025, Wednesday // 11:16

'No to the Euro': Massive Rally Blocks Parliament as Bulgaria Awaits Eurozone Decision (PHOTOS & VIDEO)

A tense protest erupted in the center of Sofia, as opponents of Bulgaria’s planned adoption of the euro on January 1, 2026, gathered to voice their dissent

Politics | June 4, 2025, Wednesday // 11:00

Political Scientist: Anti-Euro Voices Are Loud but Represent a Minority in Bulgaria

The debate around Bulgaria's future eurozone membership continues to stir political and public reactions

Politics | June 4, 2025, Wednesday // 09:11

Bulgaria Plans to Raise Defense Spending to 3.5% of GDP by 2032

Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov announced that Bulgaria intends to raise its defense spending to 3.5% of GDP by 2032

Politics » Defense | June 3, 2025, Tuesday // 15:30

Bulgaria’s Eurozone Gamble: Why Former Ministers Say We’re Jumping In at the Worst Possible Moment

Bulgaria is entering the eurozone at a moment that is far from ideal

Politics | June 3, 2025, Tuesday // 14:15
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria